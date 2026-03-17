Iranian FPV drones attacked a US airbase in Iraq while Trump rejects aid to Ukraine

Videos have appeared online showing Iranian FPV drones flying unhindered over the American Victory airbase near Baghdad International Airport. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by militants of the Iran-backed group "Islamic Resistance of Iraq." This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The published footage shows drones circling over the base for several minutes, then striking hangars. The extent of the damage is not yet known, but the very fact that the drones remained in the air over the facility for a long time raised questions about the effectiveness of the base's defense systems.

According to experts, the stable signal and video quality may indicate that the operators launched FPV drones near the base, probably a few hundred meters away. If the drones were controlled via a radio channel, this could mean the absence or ineffectiveness of electronic warfare equipment at the facility.

The option with Ukraine's help

Meanwhile, Ukraine has repeatedly offered the US and Middle Eastern countries assistance in countering Iranian attacks – in particular, electronic warfare systems and interceptor drones, which have already proven their effectiveness in the war against Russia.

However, US President Donald Trump previously stated that Ukraine's assistance in the field of drone warfare was "not necessary" for Washington. Against this background, new drone attacks on American facilities could intensify the discussion about the need to use Ukrainian experience in countering such threats.

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