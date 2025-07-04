Ryanair to increase free baggage size: details

Ryanair is increasing the permitted size of underseat carry-on baggage by 20%. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

It is noted that the maximum baggage dimensions are increasing from 40×25×20 cm to 40×30×20 cm.

Ryanair currently allows passengers to bring a bag that fits under the seat in front for free — usually a handbag or a small backpack.

Although the increase is only 5 cm, it means the bag's volume will grow from 20 to 24 liters — which should be enough to squeeze in a few more T-shirts or pairs of pants.

Ryanair stated that the changes "will be implemented in the coming weeks as soon as baggage check measurements at airports are adjusted." The new dimensions will exceed the minimum sizes recommended by the EU.

Last week, European politicians stated that tourists should be allowed to carry a minimum-sized bag of 40×30×15 cm on board for free.

In addition, an important proposal was the right to take another bag up to 100 cm (by the sum of three dimensions) and weighing up to 7 kg — also without additional charge beyond the ticket price.

Such changes could significantly affect baggage rules, as most budget airlines currently charge extra for larger bags, both in the cabin and in the hold.

