Ryanair to increase free baggage size: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Ryanair is increasing the maximum dimensions of under-seat carry-on baggage from 40×25×20 cm to 40×30×20 cm, which increases the bag's volume from 20 to 24 liters. These changes will be implemented in the coming weeks and will exceed the minimum dimensions recommended by the EU.

Ryanair to increase free baggage size: details

Ryanair is increasing the permitted size of underseat carry-on baggage by 20%. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

It is noted that the maximum baggage dimensions are increasing from 40×25×20 cm to 40×30×20 cm.

Ryanair currently allows passengers to bring a bag that fits under the seat in front for free — usually a handbag or a small backpack.

Although the increase is only 5 cm, it means the bag's volume will grow from 20 to 24 liters — which should be enough to squeeze in a few more T-shirts or pairs of pants.

Ryanair stated that the changes "will be implemented in the coming weeks as soon as baggage check measurements at airports are adjusted." The new dimensions will exceed the minimum sizes recommended by the EU.

Last week, European politicians stated that tourists should be allowed to carry a minimum-sized bag of 40×30×15 cm on board for free.

In addition, an important proposal was the right to take another bag up to 100 cm (by the sum of three dimensions) and weighing up to 7 kg — also without additional charge beyond the ticket price.

Such changes could significantly affect baggage rules, as most budget airlines currently charge extra for larger bags, both in the cabin and in the hold.

Recall

Ryanair canceled 170 flights, affecting over 30,000 passengers, due to a nationwide air traffic controller strike in France. The disruptions affect flights to/from France and over its airspace, impacting routes from the UK to Greece and from Spain to Ireland.

Vita Zelenetska

