Hackers stole personal data of 6 million Qantas airline passengers in Australia: what consequences will this have

In Australia, cyberhackers breached the database of millions of Qantas airline customers, becoming the largest data leak in recent years and severely damaging the company's reputation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Hackers gained access to a customer service platform containing six million names, as well as email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and frequent flyer numbers.

The airline stated that they learned about the data leak after detecting unusual activity on the platform. They added that measures have already been taken to localize the threat.

We are continuing to investigate the proportion of the data that has been stolen, though we expect it will be significant - the company said.

They clarified that this did not affect operational activities or flight safety.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that hackers leaked 16 billion current passwords of Apple, Facebook, Google users online. Cybersecurity experts stated the need to change passwords now.