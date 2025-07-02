Hackers stole personal data of 6 million Qantas airline passengers in Australia: what consequences will this have

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
07:10 AM • 3206 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 10846 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 19333 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 20871 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 48698 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 100754 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 72502 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 149089 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 83356 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 68643 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5.6m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news
Officials who embezzled UAH 20 million allocated for road repairs will be prosecuted in Kharkiv regionJuly 1, 10:09 PM • 9993 views
Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driverJuly 2, 12:04 AM • 14509 views
Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke outJuly 2, 01:42 AM • 9914 views
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizens02:49 AM • 9032 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy03:45 AM • 8930 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 19333 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 63617 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 75354 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 92416 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 149089 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 235 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 21332 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 85761 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 88455 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 109562 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system
Kh-101
The New York Times
Facebook

Hackers stole personal data of 6 million Qantas airline passengers in Australia: what consequences will this have

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Qantas airline in Australia exposed a breach of its customer database. Hackers gained access to 6 million records, including names, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Hackers stole personal data of 6 million Qantas airline passengers in Australia: what consequences will this have

In Australia, cyberhackers breached the database of millions of Qantas airline customers, becoming the largest data leak in recent years and severely damaging the company's reputation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Hackers gained access to a customer service platform containing six million names, as well as email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and frequent flyer numbers.

The airline stated that they learned about the data leak after detecting unusual activity on the platform. They added that measures have already been taken to localize the threat.

We are continuing to investigate the proportion of the data that has been stolen, though we expect it will be significant

- the company said.

They clarified that this did not affect operational activities or flight safety.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that hackers leaked 16 billion current passwords of Apple, Facebook, Google users online. Cybersecurity experts stated the need to change passwords now.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Reuters
Australia
Apple Inc.
Facebook
Google
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9