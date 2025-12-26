Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sector

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after visiting the country's major ammunition production enterprises, stated that the DPRK will continue to develop its missile potential over the next five years. This was reported by Reuters, citing the DPRK's state news agency KCNA, informs UNN.

Details

According to Kim, "the country's missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance for strengthening military deterrence."

Kim approved draft documents on the modernization of major ammunition production enterprises, which will be presented at a key party congress expected to take place in early 2026. ... This congress will develop North Korea's development plan for the next five years - the article says.

The publication indicates that the KCNA report appeared after Kim, along with his daughter, a potential heir, oversaw the construction of an 8,700-ton nuclear submarine on Thursday, as well as test launches of air-to-ground missiles.

Recall

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a long-range surface-to-air missile that destroyed targets at a distance of 200 km. He also inspected the construction of a nuclear submarine capable of launching missiles, which is part of the country's naval modernization.

Putin congratulated Kim on the New Year holidays and called the deployment of DPRK troops to the war in Ukraine "heroic."