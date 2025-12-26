Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sector

$42.150.05
December 25, 04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian Foreign Ministry urged Russians to refrain from traveling to GermanyDecember 25, 05:57 PM • 4094 views
Shooting during ICE raid in Maryland: Agents wound foreign driverDecember 25, 06:54 PM • 2872 views
MPs propose to approve new Ukrainian orthography and strengthen protection of linguistic space: draft resolution registeredDecember 25, 07:56 PM • 10858 views
Russia convicts anti-war activist and Putin critic - mediaDecember 25, 08:06 PM • 3088 views
Nuclear blackmail and manipulation: Putin announces negotiations with the US on the fate of the occupied ZNPP without UkraineDecember 25, 08:32 PM • 3216 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 47183 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 80758 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 65519 views
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 13269 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 16800 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 17903 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 20698 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 26983 views
Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the continued development of the country's missile capabilities for the next five years. According to him, the country's missile and projectile production sector is of paramount importance for strengthening military deterrence.

Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sector

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after visiting the country's major ammunition production enterprises, stated that the DPRK will continue to develop its missile potential over the next five years. This was reported by Reuters, citing the DPRK's state news agency KCNA, informs UNN.

Details

According to Kim, "the country's missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance for strengthening military deterrence."

Kim approved draft documents on the modernization of major ammunition production enterprises, which will be presented at a key party congress expected to take place in early 2026. ... This congress will develop North Korea's development plan for the next five years

- the article says.

The publication indicates that the KCNA report appeared after Kim, along with his daughter, a potential heir, oversaw the construction of an 8,700-ton nuclear submarine on Thursday, as well as test launches of air-to-ground missiles.

Recall

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a long-range surface-to-air missile that destroyed targets at a distance of 200 km. He also inspected the construction of a nuclear submarine capable of launching missiles, which is part of the country's naval modernization.

Putin congratulated Kim on the New Year holidays and called the deployment of DPRK troops to the war in Ukraine "heroic."25.12.25, 22:43 • 2328 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Kim Jong Un
North Korea