Putin congratulated Kim on the New Year holidays and called the deployment of DPRK troops to the war in Ukraine "heroic."

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un received a New Year's message from Vladimir Putin, in which he expressed gratitude for the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by Yonhap News, citing the state agency KCNA, writes UNN.

Details

In his address, the Kremlin leader emphasized the special significance of the past year for relations between Pyongyang and Moscow. Putin directly linked the strengthening of ties with the direct entry of DPRK soldiers into hostilities against Ukraine.

The past year was of particular importance in relations between Moscow and Pyongyang. This clearly proved the invincible friendship and militant brotherhood – said Putin.

Plans for further cooperation

Putin also emphasized the importance of the signed strategic partnership agreement, noting that it contributed to the expansion of cooperation in the political and economic spheres.

I am convinced that we will continue to strengthen friendly and allied relations in every possible way and conduct constructive cooperation on regional and international issues – Putin also said

He added that such an alliance "will contribute to the establishment of a just order in a multipolar world."

The publication of this report coincided with Kim Jong Un's inspection of the construction of a nuclear submarine, where the DPRK leader stated that his nuclear forces are aimed at "ensuring a peaceful environment and absolute security."

