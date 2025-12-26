Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky direction

Operators of the "Prime" strike drone aviation complex company of the 5th border detachment destroyed a D-30 cannon, an electronic warfare complex, communication equipment, and shelters of Russian invaders in the North-Slobozhansky direction. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) and the corresponding video was published, informs UNN.

Details

As a result of effective work by operators of the "Prime" UAV unit of the 5th border detachment in the North-Slobozhansky direction, an enemy D-30 cannon, communication equipment, EW, and enemy shelters were destroyed. - stated in the post accompanying the video.

It is also indicated that as a result of the operation, Russian troops suffered personnel losses.

