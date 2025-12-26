Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky direction

$42.150.05
December 25, 04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"Shchedryk" in the finale: King Charles III concluded his Christmas address with a Ukrainian song
"Revival of piracy": Russian Foreign Ministry accuses US of lawlessness over Venezuela blockade
Himalayan Construction: India Scales Up Military Infrastructure to Deter China
Russian Foreign Ministry urged Russians to refrain from traveling to Germany
MPs propose to approve new Ukrainian orthography and strengthen protection of linguistic space: draft resolution registered
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photos
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Operators of the "Prime" strike unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 5th border detachment destroyed a D-30 cannon, an electronic warfare system, communication equipment, and shelters of Russian invaders in the Northern Slobozhansky direction. As a result of the operation, Russian troops suffered personnel losses.

Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky direction

Operators of the "Prime" strike drone aviation complex company of the 5th border detachment destroyed a D-30 cannon, an electronic warfare complex, communication equipment, and shelters of Russian invaders in the North-Slobozhansky direction. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) and the corresponding video was published, informs UNN.

Details

As a result of effective work by operators of the "Prime" UAV unit of the 5th border detachment in the North-Slobozhansky direction, an enemy D-30 cannon, communication equipment, EW, and enemy shelters were destroyed.

- stated in the post accompanying the video.

It is also indicated that as a result of the operation, Russian troops suffered personnel losses.

Recall

Drone operators of the 78th separate Airborne Assault Brigade hit a Russian self-propelled artillery unit "Gvozdika" in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The military reported this on Facebook and published the corresponding video.

Two enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets hit at an airfield near Lipetsk: HUR showed video22.12.25, 08:49 • 5600 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine