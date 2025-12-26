Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds

Ukraine has completed this year's harvest, which reached 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds, and after the completion of corn harvesting, the total grain production is expected to be around 60 million tons, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As noted, these indicators are of particular importance in the context of Ukraine's European integration course. In terms of grain production, Ukraine already ranks second among EU countries - after France (63.1 million tons), ahead of Germany (45.2 million tons) and Poland (36.5 million tons).

In corn production, Ukraine is reportedly an undisputed leader: 23.5 million tons were harvested in 2025, while the total production of this crop in the EU is 57 million tons. Ukraine also maintains leadership in sunflower – 9 million tons against 8.5 million tons in all EU countries combined.

"The average grain yield in Ukraine in 2025 is 5.08 t/ha – only 14% lower than the average in EU countries. At this level, Ukraine ranks 18th among 27 EU states and is ahead of some large agricultural countries: the yield in Ukraine is 15% higher than in Spain, and 11% higher than in Romania," the report says.

At the same time, leading European producers – France and Germany – demonstrate grain yields 42-48% higher than Ukraine's. "This gap is not related to climatic conditions, as production in these countries is concentrated in similar agro-climatic latitudes. This indicates Ukraine's significant potential to increase yields through investment, modern technologies, agricultural infrastructure development, and access to financing," the ministry emphasized.

"Ukraine is already one of the key grain producers in Europe and the world. The Ukrainian agricultural sector does not pose a threat to the EU market, but on the contrary – strengthens supply stability and global food security. Ukraine's integration into the European Union means the formation of a powerful agricultural producer with high growth potential, which increases the EU's resilience to global food challenges," emphasized Taras Vysotskyi, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

