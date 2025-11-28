Ukraine completes harvest: up to 60 million tons of grain and up to 20 million tons of new harvest oilseeds expected

$42.190.11
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - media
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underway
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
Ukraine completes harvest: up to 60 million tons of grain and up to 20 million tons of new harvest oilseeds expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Ukraine is completing the 2025 harvest, having collected 52.58 million tons of grain crops from 89% of the sown areas. In total, up to 60 million tons of grain and up to 20 million tons of oilseeds are expected.

Ukraine completes harvest: up to 60 million tons of grain and up to 20 million tons of new harvest oilseeds expected

Ukraine is completing the 2025 harvest – 52.6 million tons of grain have been harvested, with a total of up to 60 million tons of new crop grain and up to 20 million tons of oilseeds expected, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of November 28, Ukraine has already harvested 52,580.7 thousand tons of grain crops from an area of 10,420.1 thousand hectares. 89% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed.

- reported the Ministry of Economy.

In particular, harvested:

  • wheat – 22,960.2 thousand tons from an area of 5,051.6 thousand hectares;
    • barley – 5,419.1 thousand tons from an area of 1,360.9 thousand hectares;
      • peas – 672.5 thousand tons from an area of 275.1 thousand hectares;
        • corn – 22,486.2 thousand tons from an area of 3,309.7 thousand hectares, which is 75% of the sown areas.

          Other grains and legumes harvested 898.1 thousand tons from an area of 327.8 thousand hectares.

          Among the leaders in harvesting:

          • Khmelnytskyi region – 4,889.1 thousand tons from an area of 574.7 thousand hectares
            • Chernihiv region – 4,763.8 thousand tons from an area of 659.0 thousand hectares
              • Vinnytsia region – 4,636.8 thousand tons from an area of 730.8 thousand hectares.
                • Odesa region – 4,067.7 thousand tons from an area of 1,202.4 thousand hectares.
                  • Poltava region – 3,890.7 thousand tons from an area of 552.60 thousand hectares.

                    As of November 28, 17,079.3 thousand tons of oilseeds have been harvested. In particular:

                    • sunflower – 9,019.3 thousand tons from an area of 4,800.3 thousand hectares;
                      • soybeans – 4,743.2 thousand tons from an area of 2,000.4 thousand hectares;
                        • rapeseed – 3,316.7 thousand tons from an area of 1,260.2 thousand hectares. 

                          In total, sunflower has been harvested from 93% of the sown areas, soybeans – 97%, and rapeseed harvesting has been completed.

                          10,274.1 thousand tons of sugar beets have already been harvested from an area of 192.2 thousand hectares, which is 97% of the sown areas. 

                          Ukrainian agrarians are completing the harvest for the fourth consecutive year under full-scale war conditions and once again demonstrate extraordinary resilience and good results. Up to 60 million tons of grain and up to 20 million tons of oilseeds are expected. The harvested crop is fully sufficient to provide Ukrainians with food and to form a stable fodder base for the livestock industry. Approximately two-thirds of the produce will be exported

                          - emphasized Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotskyi.

                          Sowing campaign

                          "Sowing of winter crops has been practically completed in Ukraine," the report says. 

                          Agrarians, as indicated, have sown 6,429.9 thousand hectares of crops. In particular, wheat - 4,692.8 thousand hectares, barley – 586.1 thousand hectares, rye – 66.3 thousand hectares, rapeseed - 1,084.7 thousand hectares.

                          Compared to the previous season, the structure of sown areas remains generally stable. "The main focus remains on winter wheat, which traditionally forms the country's food base. This means that agrarians have already laid the foundation for the 2026 harvest," the report says.

                          National Bank lowered the forecast for most crops: what influenced it01.08.25, 12:21 • 5191 view

                          Julia Shramko

