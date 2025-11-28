Ukraine completes harvest: up to 60 million tons of grain and up to 20 million tons of new harvest oilseeds expected

Ukraine is completing the 2025 harvest – 52.6 million tons of grain have been harvested, with a total of up to 60 million tons of new crop grain and up to 20 million tons of oilseeds expected, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of November 28, Ukraine has already harvested 52,580.7 thousand tons of grain crops from an area of 10,420.1 thousand hectares. 89% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed. - reported the Ministry of Economy.

In particular, harvested:

wheat – 22,960.2 thousand tons from an area of 5,051.6 thousand hectares;

barley – 5,419.1 thousand tons from an area of 1,360.9 thousand hectares;

peas – 672.5 thousand tons from an area of 275.1 thousand hectares;

corn – 22,486.2 thousand tons from an area of 3,309.7 thousand hectares, which is 75% of the sown areas.

Other grains and legumes harvested 898.1 thousand tons from an area of 327.8 thousand hectares.

Among the leaders in harvesting:

Khmelnytskyi region – 4,889.1 thousand tons from an area of 574.7 thousand hectares

Chernihiv region – 4,763.8 thousand tons from an area of 659.0 thousand hectares

Vinnytsia region – 4,636.8 thousand tons from an area of 730.8 thousand hectares.

Odesa region – 4,067.7 thousand tons from an area of 1,202.4 thousand hectares.

Poltava region – 3,890.7 thousand tons from an area of 552.60 thousand hectares.

As of November 28, 17,079.3 thousand tons of oilseeds have been harvested. In particular:

sunflower – 9,019.3 thousand tons from an area of 4,800.3 thousand hectares;

soybeans – 4,743.2 thousand tons from an area of 2,000.4 thousand hectares;

rapeseed – 3,316.7 thousand tons from an area of 1,260.2 thousand hectares.

In total, sunflower has been harvested from 93% of the sown areas, soybeans – 97%, and rapeseed harvesting has been completed.

10,274.1 thousand tons of sugar beets have already been harvested from an area of 192.2 thousand hectares, which is 97% of the sown areas.

Ukrainian agrarians are completing the harvest for the fourth consecutive year under full-scale war conditions and once again demonstrate extraordinary resilience and good results. Up to 60 million tons of grain and up to 20 million tons of oilseeds are expected. The harvested crop is fully sufficient to provide Ukrainians with food and to form a stable fodder base for the livestock industry. Approximately two-thirds of the produce will be exported - emphasized Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotskyi.

Sowing campaign

"Sowing of winter crops has been practically completed in Ukraine," the report says.

Agrarians, as indicated, have sown 6,429.9 thousand hectares of crops. In particular, wheat - 4,692.8 thousand hectares, barley – 586.1 thousand hectares, rye – 66.3 thousand hectares, rapeseed - 1,084.7 thousand hectares.

Compared to the previous season, the structure of sown areas remains generally stable. "The main focus remains on winter wheat, which traditionally forms the country's food base. This means that agrarians have already laid the foundation for the 2026 harvest," the report says.

