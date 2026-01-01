$42.390.17
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 28277 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 34224 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 20315 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 21800 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 20994 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 20910 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 23736 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20411 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17999 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16293 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

On December 31, Russian troops lost 1060 soldiers and 769 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.01.26 amount to 1,208,970 people.

On December 31, Russian troops lost 1060 soldiers and 769 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.01.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1208970 (+1060) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11488 (+7)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23849 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒  35678 (+36)
          • MLRS ‒  1587 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒  1266 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  98453 (+769)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4136 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  72418 (+171)
                            • special equipment ‒  4035 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The highest military-political leadership of the aggressor country  lies  about the complete capture of Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Myrnograd, as well as about control over half of Kostiantynivka. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation refute these statements, emphasizing that the fighting continues and the Russians do not control the cities.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

