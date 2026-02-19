The US will eventually lift sanctions against Russia, as they have cost American businesses over $300 billion. This was stated on the social network X by Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin's special representative, as reported by UNN.

Details

This post was the diplomat's response to an article in The Economist, which claimed that Russia was offering the US deals worth $12 trillion in exchange for lifting sanctions.

Lifting sanctions against Russia is in the interests of the United States. The portfolio of potential US-Russian projects amounts to more than $14 trillion. - Dmitriev wrote.

Recall

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia remains open to cooperation with the US, but does not hope for a restoration of economic ties, despite Washington's ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine and the US discussed sanctions against Russia's energy sector and the supply of American LNG - Shmyhal