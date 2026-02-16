$43.100.11
Ukraine and the US discussed sanctions against Russia's energy sector and the supply of American LNG - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Ukraine and the US discussed large-scale sanctions against Russia, particularly its nuclear energy sector, as well as deepening cooperation in the gas and nuclear spheres. The discussion included the supply of American liquefied natural gas and the use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

Ukraine and the US discussed sanctions against Russia's energy sector and the supply of American LNG - Shmyhal

Ukraine and the United States discussed the imposition of large-scale sanctions against Russia, particularly in the nuclear energy sector, as well as prospects for deepening cooperation in the gas and nuclear spheres to enhance Ukraine's and Europe's energy security.

This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse, UNN reports.

We discussed the imposition of large-scale sanctions against Russia, including its nuclear energy sector. This is important for reducing the aggressor's profits, which it uses to wage war

- Shmyhal stated.

During the meeting, strategic directions for energy cooperation between Ukraine and the US were outlined. In particular, the supply of American liquefied natural gas to increase Ukraine's energy resilience was discussed. Shmyhal noted that Ukraine has the opportunity, together with the US, to expand the capacity of the Vertical Gas Corridor to 10 billion cubic meters per year.

In addition, Ukrainian gas storage facilities can be used for flexible storage of American gas with subsequent transportation to European countries, which will contribute to strengthening regional energy security.

Separately, the parties discussed joint projects in the field of nuclear energy, as well as the possibility of attracting financial guarantees from the United States. Assistance in restoring energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks was also discussed, including through the purchase of American-made equipment to prepare for the next heating season.

The purchase of American-made equipment will allow us to prepare in time and confidently enter the next winter

- Shmyhal emphasized.

The Minister thanked the United States for its support and readiness to further deepen cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's energy security.

Recall

Ukraine and its partners are looking for Soviet-type power plants in Eastern Europe. This will allow them to obtain equipment for replacement at Ukrainian facilities.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Electricity
United States
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal