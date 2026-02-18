$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 316 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 6472 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 6270 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 12523 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 15659 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 13593 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 15147 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 24005 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 38525 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 38440 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
73%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 16120 views
Kremlin's new "moral" vertical prepares Russians for a long war against Ukraine and the West - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 18, 04:03 AM • 8234 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM • 16525 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 19445 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM • 11191 views
Publications
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 316 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 48538 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 63416 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 70160 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 90925 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Odesa
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 328 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 2728 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 17085 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 29707 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 25001 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
Series

Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

A special legal regime, Defence City, has been launched in Ukraine to scale up defense production. However, the requirements for residents, particularly regarding the absence of criminal proceedings, raise questions and may hinder the industry's development.

Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?

The special legal regime Defence City, positioned as a tool for scaling up defense production, has officially launched in Ukraine. The first company has already received residency. However, at the start of the special regime's operation, a question arose: are there mechanisms embedded in its model that could hinder, rather than stimulate, the industry's development? UNN investigated this issue.

Requirements for residents

Defence City is an element of systemic state policy in the field of security and defense. This legal regime is intended to create favorable conditions for scaling up defense production, attracting investments, and developing the Ukrainian defense industry. 

Defence City residents receive a complex of economic and operational incentives designed to reduce the fiscal burden and accelerate production development. This includes exemption from corporate income tax, provided that defense industry enterprises reinvest funds in their development, as well as exemption from land, property, and environmental taxes.

In addition, simplified customs procedures will apply to residents; special guarantees for the protection of information and confidentiality of enterprise data during the regime's operation; state support for relocation and increased protection of production facilities if necessary.

An enterprise can obtain Defence City resident status if the legal entity meets the requirements for the share of qualified income (income from the sale of self-produced defense goods or the performance of work and/or provision of services related to defense goods) for the previous calendar year, and there are no circumstances for disqualification of such entity.

The share of qualified income must be at least 75% of the legal entity's total income (with exceptions) and at least 50% of the total income for aircraft manufacturing entities.

A company registered under the laws of a foreign state or one that has violated the requirements for disclosing information about its ownership structure or ultimate beneficiaries cannot be a resident.

An enterprise cannot be included in the register if its shareholders/participants include persons associated with the aggressor state, or if sanctions have been applied against it, or if it is associated with a person against whom sanctions have been applied.

Legal entities against which a violation of obligations under a state contract for defense procurement was established within the last 12 months, or which are not corporate income taxpayers or are included in the register of non-profit institutions and organizations, cannot join Defence City. 

An enterprise cannot become a resident if it has tax debt exceeding 10 minimum wages; if it is located and operates in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, or if it is involved in criminal proceedings.

The last point, according to market representatives, is the most controversial and effectively makes it impossible for most defense enterprises to join Defence City.

An open proceeding does not mean proven guilt

According to Volodymyr Semenov, CEO of the Aerospace Association of Ukraine, the requirement for the absence of criminal proceedings itself does not take into account modern Ukrainian realities.

It seems we know few companies that are either completely new or have no criminal proceedings. As soon as you cross a certain threshold, I mean the company's income, expect visits immediately.

- Semenov notes.

According to him, today any business can find itself in a situation where criminal proceedings are opened against it. However, he emphasizes that an open criminal case does not yet mean that the enterprise's guilt has been proven. According to Semenov, the norm regarding existing criminal proceedings should be clarified, stating that there must be a conviction.

Since these cases drag on for years in our country, I mean, this is precisely a deterrent to working on this matter. I also don't understand why this norm was introduced.

- Semenov noted.

In his opinion, the problem lies in the actual absence of the presumption of innocence for businesses until a conviction. In conditions where criminal proceedings can remain at the pre-trial investigation stage for years, the very fact of their initiation becomes a risk of losing or not obtaining strategic status.

In practice, this means limiting access to Defence City immediately after the initiation of criminal proceedings, as well as significant investigation periods, and thus prolonged blocking of potential residency.

Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses12.02.26, 13:15 • 122529 views

Why only one resident?

Currently, only one company has become a resident of Defence City – the manufacturer of "Vampire" and "Shrike" drones and interceptors of Russian UAVs.  Such a long entry process into Defence City raises questions about barriers.

According to Volodymyr Semenov, CEO of the Aerospace Association of Ukraine, in addition to the norm on criminal proceedings, there are other "pitfalls."

In particular, the procedure for verifying companies applying for resident status is not fully clear. Before submitting an application, an audit must be passed, but the procedure for passing it and the evaluation criteria are not clear.

In addition,  previously, aviation and defense sector enterprises had already been included in the registers of the Ministry of Strategic Industries. Now, an additional filter is effectively being created, which duplicates existing verification mechanisms, only complicating the procedure and making it longer.

Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls09.02.26, 16:55 • 59175 views

Strategic enterprises outside the regime?

It should be noted that Ukraine's defense industry traditionally operates under increased scrutiny from law enforcement agencies, especially now during the war. This is due to the volume of contracts, state orders, and export control.

Of course, control is needed, and of course, a company guilty of any machinations or violations cannot use the special regime. However, this guilt must be proven in court, because in Ukraine, as in any democratic state, the presumption of innocence applies.

Therefore, the question logically arises: are companies that are actually the backbone of the defense-industrial complex not excluded from the special regime merely due to procedural status without a court verdict?

And will the existence of criminal proceedings against defense enterprises not become a subject of bargaining with law enforcement officers: when ransoms will be demanded for the enterprise to be able to join Defence City?

In its current configuration, Defence City obviously risks becoming not a scaling platform, but a regime with a limited circle of "admitted" entities. And it risks giving unscrupulous law enforcement officers additional leverage to pressure businesses.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Sanctions
Technology
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Defence City
Ukraine