The Ukrainian government presented 12 priorities for 2026, with security and defense being key. The Defence City initiative and cooperation with global companies Rheinmetall, BAE Systems are important directions.
Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine does not export weapons due to the unmet needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the country is preparing for the implementation of quasi-exports, jointly producing weapons with partners in a safe territory.
The Ukrainian aviation industry lost tax benefits from January 1, 2025, which puts it on the verge of survival. The industry seeks inclusion in the Defence City initiative to preserve production and jobs.
The National Association of Defense Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI) appealed to the parliament with a call not to adopt the legislative package on Defence City in its current version and to return it to the main committee for revision and repeated second reading.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine presented the Draft Action Program for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals. Among the key priorities are defense, European integration, and anti-corruption.
By 2040, Ukraine plans to create a society where age does not hinder work and self-realization. The Ministry of Social Policy is developing an "Active Longevity" strategy for people aged 45+.
MP considers the preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry a matter of technological independence and national sovereignty.
The future of Ukrainian aviation depends on the vote for the "Defence City" bills. MPs are discussing the inclusion of the aviation industry in the initiative to ensure its development.
This is an important step to strengthen defense capabilities and preserve strategic industries, particularly aircraft manufacturing.