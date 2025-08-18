$41.340.11
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 22570 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 20636 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 17235 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 28397 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74953 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 47673 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74626 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47513 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131880 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Defence City

Defence City is a separate legal regime for companies operating in the military sphere, as well as in the field of dual-use technologies. Residents of Defence City will receive a number of benefits, in particular, they will be exempt from corporate income tax. At the same time, the released funds must be reinvested in the development of the enterprise.
News by theme
Exclusive
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse

The Ukrainian government presented 12 priorities for 2026, with security and defense being key. The Defence City initiative and cooperation with global companies Rheinmetall, BAE Systems are important directions.

Economy • August 18, 02:23 PM • 74956 views
“We have unmet needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”: the head of the Ministry of Defense explained why Ukraine does not export weapons

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine does not export weapons due to the unmet needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the country is preparing for the implementation of quasi-exports, jointly producing weapons with partners in a safe territory.

Society • August 18, 01:41 PM • 3044 views
Exclusive
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City

The Ukrainian aviation industry lost tax benefits from January 1, 2025, which puts it on the verge of survival. The industry seeks inclusion in the Defence City initiative to preserve production and jobs.

Economy • August 18, 01:19 PM • 74628 views
Defense Industry Association calls on the Verkhovna Rada to return Defence City bills for revision

The National Association of Defense Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI) appealed to the parliament with a call not to adopt the legislative package on Defence City in its current version and to return it to the main committee for revision and repeated second reading.

Economy • August 18, 11:04 AM • 2354 views
The Ukrainian government presented 12 priorities for 2026: among the first are security, anti-corruption, and EU accession

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine presented the Draft Action Program for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals. Among the key priorities are defense, European integration, and anti-corruption.

Economy • August 18, 09:42 AM • 3140 views
Active Longevity: Ukraine's New Strategy Changes Attitudes Towards Older People

By 2040, Ukraine plans to create a society where age does not hinder work and self-realization. The Ministry of Social Policy is developing an "Active Longevity" strategy for people aged 45+.

Society • August 17, 07:14 AM • 16011 views
Exclusive
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence

MP considers the preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry a matter of technological independence and national sovereignty.

Politics • August 15, 09:59 AM • 95579 views
Exclusive
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation

The future of Ukrainian aviation depends on the vote for the "Defence City" bills. MPs are discussing the inclusion of the aviation industry in the initiative to ensure its development.

Economy • August 14, 02:49 PM • 393073 views
The Tax Committee supported key draft laws for the launch of Defence City, including aviation

This is an important step to strengthen defense capabilities and preserve strategic industries, particularly aircraft manufacturing.

Economy • August 12, 12:31 PM • 2342 views