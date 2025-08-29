$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 58 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 8704 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 12109 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 14830 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 31976 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 30254 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 45582 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 67153 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 64094 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 156337 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4.3m/s
30%
751mm
Popular news
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crimePhoto10:34 AM • 7766 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 9422 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 10901 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 5508 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 4812 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 4988 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 5800 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 8704 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 12109 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 45582 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 2586 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 143744 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 173376 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 175160 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 163393 views
Actual
Mi-8
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News

Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The launch of Defence City is a positive step for Ukraine's defense industry, but expert Ihor Zhdanov emphasizes the need for separate support mechanisms for enterprises that produce critically important parts but do not meet formal criteria. He calls for a review of the status of aviation enterprises and consideration of the realities of war.

Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies

The launch of Defence City in Ukraine should mark a new stage in the development of the defense-industrial complex. At the same time, some enterprises that ensure the country's defense capability may remain outside the initiative, and they need separate support mechanisms from the state. This was stated by Ihor Zhdanov, head of the "Information Defense" project of the "Open Politics" Foundation, in an exclusive comment for UNN.

The adoption of laws on the creation of Defence City should be welcomed, as it is a positive step for the defense-industrial complex and enterprises that produce defense products. Residents will also include companies involved in aircraft manufacturing that supply components for aircraft. For them, the share of defense income is set at 50%. All this is the right decision

- Ihor Zhdanov noted.

At the same time, the expert drew attention to the fact that there is a category of enterprises that may not reach 50% or 70% of defense income, but at the same time produce critically important parts and components for the Ukrainian defense industry.

Even a small detail can become an indispensable component of aircraft, drones, missiles, etc. It is fundamental that the formal approach does not limit the rights of such manufacturers and that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which will be responsible for the register of Defence City residents, does not have a division into "friends and foes", especially on political grounds. This is crucial

- Zhdanov emphasized.

In addition, he stressed that many companies contribute to ensuring the country's defense capability by working at the intersection of aviation, drone production, and other related technologies, but formally remain civilian enterprises without state support.

Is this right? In my opinion, no. We need to find mechanisms that would allow such manufacturers to be granted the status of critically important for the defense sector, so that they can enjoy appropriate benefits

- the expert emphasized.

Regarding targeted support for aviation enterprises, which until 2025 enjoyed benefits and preferences (in accordance with the Law "On the Development of the Aircraft Manufacturing Industry" and were recognized by the Cabinet of Ministers as critically important for the economy and defense capability, - ed.), Ihor Zhdanov noted that this situation requires review and proper resolution. According to him, not only the financial ratio of paid taxes to received benefits is relevant, but also taking into account the realities in which Ukraine lives today.

Of course, it is necessary to make calculations and note those cases when the provided benefits return a hundredfold to the state budget. But first of all, the country's defense capability is important. After all, if we lose this war, there will be nothing to count - there will be no budget, no country, no state

- Ihor Zhdanov summarized.

Recall

Yarema Zhuhayevych, Head of the Trade Union of Aircraft and Machine Building Workers of Ukraine, in a comment to UNN emphasized that aviation and aircraft manufacturing play a key role in ensuring the state's defense capability, as Ukrainian enterprises are capable of supplying the army with competitive, certified, and reliable equipment.

This opinion was supplemented by Colonel Pavlo Bardakov, commander of the Army Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine cannot yet abandon Soviet equipment, but its use requires proper technical maintenance, modernization, and maintenance in combat-ready condition.

In turn, Viktor outlined effective steps for the preservation and development of the industry: restoration of tax preferences until at least 2035, expansion of state orders, increased funding for research and development, and integration of Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing into European and world programs for the creation of modern aviation equipment.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Defence City
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine