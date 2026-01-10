Two children injured in Kyiv region due to gas boiler explosion - State Emergency Service

Two children were injured in a gas boiler explosion in the village of Pohreby, Kyiv region. Their father took them to a children's hospital himself. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"Two children were injured in the Kyiv region due to a gas boiler explosion. A private residential building caught fire. The emergency occurred in the village of Pohreby. Rescuers extinguished the fire, which covered an area of 150 square meters," the report says.

According to local residents, two children born in 2017 and 2022 were injured. Their father took them to a children's hospital himself.

