Two children injured in Kyiv region due to gas boiler explosion - State Emergency Service

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
11:45 AM • 5744 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
08:55 AM • 13247 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 15716 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 15105 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 17482 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 25875 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 46339 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 36958 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 36137 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 29586 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2.1m/s
73%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressureJanuary 10, 05:29 AM • 37552 views
New York sues Trump administration over wind farm construction haltJanuary 10, 06:21 AM • 3946 views
Mass protests expected in US over killing of woman by ICE agentsJanuary 10, 06:32 AM • 8996 views
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against KyivJanuary 10, 07:48 AM • 14885 views
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation10:56 AM • 8864 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 75991 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 103361 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 75650 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 97067 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 108672 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
J. D. Vance
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideo01:08 PM • 2286 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 66736 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 68540 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 89361 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 107427 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
BFM TV
Shahed-136

Two children injured in Kyiv region due to gas boiler explosion - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

As a result of a gas boiler explosion in the village of Pohreby, Kyiv region, two children were injured. Their father took them to the children's hospital on his own.

Two children injured in Kyiv region due to gas boiler explosion - State Emergency Service

Two children were injured in a gas boiler explosion in the village of Pohreby, Kyiv region. Their father took them to a children's hospital himself. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"Two children were injured in the Kyiv region due to a gas boiler explosion. A private residential building caught fire. The emergency occurred in the village of Pohreby. Rescuers extinguished the fire, which covered an area of 150 square meters," the report says.

According to local residents, two children born in 2017 and 2022 were injured. Their father took them to a children's hospital himself.

Recall

In the yard of a house in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv, an explosion occurred when the trunk of a car was opened, as a result of which a serviceman received shrapnel wounds. The car explosion was classified as a terrorist act, and the prosecutor's office launched an investigation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Village
Heating
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv