$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
12:12 PM • 2380 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 13001 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 22128 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 19614 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 35172 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 35031 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 49850 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 41678 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41488 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41688 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
UNN Lite
At least 15% of army support comes from Ukrainian communities - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

President Zelenskyy announced that 15% of army revenues come from Ukrainian communities. He emphasized the importance of continuing this support.

At least 15% of army support comes from Ukrainian communities - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian communities support the Defense Forces. 15% of army revenues come from communities, the head of state said during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, writes UNN.

Details

It is important that this year we continue to support our soldiers from Ukrainian communities. No less than 15% of communities, this is a realistic indicator 

- Zelenskyy noted.

Reminder

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Uzhhorod with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who visited Ukraine for the second time since her appointment. As reported by the President's Office, Zelenskyy and Stenergard discussed the possibility of increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and the prospects of joint defense projects.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod.

Pavlo Zinchenko

