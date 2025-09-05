At least 15% of army support comes from Ukrainian communities - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced that 15% of army revenues come from Ukrainian communities. He emphasized the importance of continuing this support.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian communities support the Defense Forces. 15% of army revenues come from communities, the head of state said during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, writes UNN.
Details
It is important that this year we continue to support our soldiers from Ukrainian communities. No less than 15% of communities, this is a realistic indicator
Reminder
