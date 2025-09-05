At least 15% of army support comes from Ukrainian communities - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian communities support the Defense Forces. 15% of army revenues come from communities, the head of state said during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, writes UNN.

Details

It is important that this year we continue to support our soldiers from Ukrainian communities. No less than 15% of communities, this is a realistic indicator - Zelenskyy noted.

Reminder

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Uzhhorod with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who visited Ukraine for the second time since her appointment. As reported by the President's Office, Zelenskyy and Stenergard discussed the possibility of increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and the prospects of joint defense projects.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod.