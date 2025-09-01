$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 378 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 38700 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 32237 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 56813 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 66200 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 62724 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 53879 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 30260 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 23242 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 54036 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
38%
744mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 61683 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 61191 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 48762 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 46453 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 38775 views
Publications
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 12634 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 56772 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 66154 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 62691 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 53853 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Queen Camilla
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
China
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 3152 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 129730 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 260807 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 282618 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 278558 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
The Times
ChatGPT
Mi-8

Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Ukrainian aviation needs tax benefits and preferences, because without systemic support, the industry risks losing accumulated knowledge, development prospects, and professional staff. Since the beginning of 2025, the Ukrainian aviation industry has lost state support: exemption from income tax, VAT, land tax, and customs duties on imported components.

Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.

Ukrainian aviation needs tax breaks and preferences. After all, without systemic support, the industry risks losing knowledge accumulated over decades, development prospects, and professional personnel, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ukrainian aviation industry has lost state support: exemption from corporate income tax, VAT, land tax, and customs duties on imported components. It was thanks to these mechanisms that, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, aviation had the opportunity to modernize production, launch new projects, and maintain jobs even under conditions of a "closed sky" and a complete halt of civil aviation in Ukraine. 

Thus, according to data from the Aerospace Association of Ukraine, in 2017–2023, thanks to benefits, enterprises released UAH 9.3 billion, while the state received UAH 22.9 billion in taxes. That is, every hryvnia saved thanks to state support brought it 2.5 hryvnias in revenue. However, after the expiration of the preferences, companies are working on the verge of exhaustion, fulfilling defense orders without sufficient resources. The state's task is to support and strengthen, not to let a strategic industry decline. This is the opinion of Mykhailo Pinkevych, advisor to PrJSC "Aviakompaniia Konstanta", member of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Air Transport Association. 

Aviation is of strategic importance for Ukraine – both in military and civilian terms. Military aviation ensures sky defense and increases the army's combat capability, while civil aviation forms the state's image and can become an economic driver. At the same time, without systemic state support, there is a risk of losing unique technologies, production capacities, and human potential accumulated over decades. That is why a long-term strategy is needed that will combine investments, modernization, and international cooperation.

- Mykhailo Pinkevych stated.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted laws that provide for the creation of a special legal regime, Defence City, for enterprises of the defense-industrial complex. This regime will allow for the introduction of tax and customs preferences, such as exemption from corporate income tax provided that it is reinvested, territorial and environmental fees, simplification of customs procedures and benefits in currency control, as well as support in case of relocation or strengthening of security of production facilities. For the aircraft manufacturing industry, a separate provision reduces the defense income threshold from 75% to 50%, which allows more enterprises to claim resident status. This is a positive signal, however, the adopted instruments are not enough to keep the industry in a stable state, industry representatives say.

The adoption of laws on the creation of Defence City should be welcomed, as it is a positive step for the defense-industrial complex and enterprises that produce defense products. Residents will also include companies involved in aircraft manufacturing that supply components for aircraft. For them, the share of defense income is set at 50%. All this is the right decision.

- emphasized Ihor Zhdanov, head of the "Information Defense" project of the "Open Policy" Foundation.

At the same time, he noted that there are companies that do not meet the thresholds set by the state, but produce critically important components for aircraft, drones, and missiles. According to Zhdanov, they should not be deprived of access to support. After all, these are precisely the manufacturers that operate at the intersection of aviation, UAVs, and related technologies, but remain "civilian" on paper. Accordingly, such manufacturers need separate support mechanisms. Such as the status of critically important for defense and tax benefits and preferences. 

A similar position is held by the Trade Union of Aircraft and Machine Building Workers of Ukraine. After all, aviation and aircraft manufacturing play a key role in ensuring defense capability, and therefore should receive targeted support tools, including the restoration of industry benefits until at least 2035, an increase in state orders, and funding for research and development work.

So, the logic is simple – for aviation to remain Ukraine's "strong wings" in the sky and in the economy, the state must decide on comprehensive support now. After all, without it, even such an important step as Defence City will not save the industry from degradation. 

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Defence City