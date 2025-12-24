Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) showed footage of the consequences of the Russian drone attack on Chernihiv. This was reported by UNN.

According to rescuers, the enemy launched several strikes on the city's critical infrastructure. A fire broke out as a result of the hits.

In another district of the city, a drone hit the technical floor of an apartment building. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries, but two people suffered an acute stress reaction. - the SES reported.

They said that an Invincibility Point had been set up at the scene. As of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, psychological assistance from SES specialists had been provided to 25 people.

Earlier, in Chernihiv, an enemy UAV hit the 9th floor of a multi-story building, causing a fire and breaking windows.

