December 23, 03:52 PM • 11778 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 19809 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 27052 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 35757 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 27150 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 32165 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 18283 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17998 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23553 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38896 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian drone attack on Chernihiv. The enemy launched several strikes on critical infrastructure and an apartment building, causing a fire.

Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) showed footage of the consequences of the Russian drone attack on Chernihiv. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to rescuers, the enemy launched several strikes on the city's critical infrastructure. A fire broke out as a result of the hits.

In another district of the city, a drone hit the technical floor of an apartment building. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries, but two people suffered an acute stress reaction.

- the SES reported.

They said that an Invincibility Point had been set up at the scene. As of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, psychological assistance from SES specialists had been provided to 25 people.

Recall

Earlier, in Chernihiv, an enemy UAV hit the 9th floor of a multi-story building, causing a fire and breaking windows.

Part of Chernihiv left without electricity after Russian attack23.12.25, 20:17 • 2434 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv