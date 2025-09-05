$41.350.02
Publications
Exclusives
Not only the Ryazan oil refinery: the General Staff reported on all Russian facilities that Ukrainian military hit on the night of September 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

On the night of September 5, Ukrainian military hit the Ryazan oil refinery, damaging the ELOU-AVT-6 unit. Strikes were also carried out on the S-400 air defense system in the Kaluga region and an ammunition depot in Luhansk.

Not only the Ryazan oil refinery: the General Staff reported on all Russian facilities that Ukrainian military hit on the night of September 5

The General Staff confirmed that on the night of September 5, Ukrainian military personnel struck the Ryazan oil refinery and a number of other facilities of the Russian aggressor, UNN reports.

On the night of September 5, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Ryazan oil refinery 

- the message says.

According to preliminary data, as reported by the General Staff, a hit was recorded on the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining unit, with an estimated capacity of 6 million tons of oil per year.

Ryazan oil refinery under attack: city under attack by unknown drones05.09.25, 02:19 • 8830 views

The Ryazan oil refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, is one of the four largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. It produces various grades of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other oil refining products. The facility is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

Additionally

Also, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the position of two S-400 "Triumf" air defense missile system divisions in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary data, there were hits on the command and staff vehicle and the control point, the General Staff added.

Attacks on oil facilities in Ryazan and Luhansk: SBS confirmed successful attacks05.09.25, 09:07 • 3338 views

In addition, units of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully attacked a warehouse of engineering ammunition and UAVs of Russian troops in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk. The result was a secondary detonation at the facility followed by a fire.

"ATESH" agents and a secret organization of Ukrainians helped destroy an oil depot in Luhansk: details04.09.25, 23:30 • 3222 views

Antonina Tumanova

