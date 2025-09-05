Not only the Ryazan oil refinery: the General Staff reported on all Russian facilities that Ukrainian military hit on the night of September 5
On the night of September 5, Ukrainian military hit the Ryazan oil refinery, damaging the ELOU-AVT-6 unit. Strikes were also carried out on the S-400 air defense system in the Kaluga region and an ammunition depot in Luhansk.
The General Staff confirmed that on the night of September 5, Ukrainian military personnel struck the Ryazan oil refinery and a number of other facilities of the Russian aggressor, UNN reports.
On the night of September 5, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Ryazan oil refinery
According to preliminary data, as reported by the General Staff, a hit was recorded on the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining unit, with an estimated capacity of 6 million tons of oil per year.
The Ryazan oil refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, is one of the four largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. It produces various grades of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other oil refining products. The facility is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.
Also, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the position of two S-400 "Triumf" air defense missile system divisions in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary data, there were hits on the command and staff vehicle and the control point, the General Staff added.
In addition, units of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully attacked a warehouse of engineering ammunition and UAVs of Russian troops in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk. The result was a secondary detonation at the facility followed by a fire.
