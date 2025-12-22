$42.250.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3726 views

By the end of the year, Ukraine is preparing a number of sanction decisions against Russian entities and those who assist in the aggression, including individuals from China. It is also planned to synchronize sanctions with partners, in particular regarding the 20th package of EU sanctions and a new package from Canada.

"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy

By the end of the year, Ukraine is preparing a number of additional sanctions decisions against Russian entities and those who assist Russian aggression, including sanctions against individuals working with the Russian military industry, and these are not only individuals from Russia, but also, in particular, from China, as well as the synchronization of sanctions with partners, "relevant decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and decrees - soon," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

By the end of this year, we are preparing several more sanctions decisions against Russian entities and those who assist Russian aggression. There will be at least one package of sanctions against individuals working with the Russian military industry, and these are not only individuals from Russia, but also, in particular, from China. We are also preparing further sanctions steps against those who justify Russian aggression and promote Russian influence through mass culture, and against athletes who use their sports careers and public attention to sports to glorify Russian aggression.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, work is also underway with European structures "regarding the details of the 20th package of EU sanctions, and the main task is for European sanctions to expand pressure on Putin's energy assets and related oligarchs." "A new sanctions package from Canada is also being prepared - thank you for this work," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine will also continue the processes of synchronizing sanctions: relevant decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and decrees are coming soon. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

