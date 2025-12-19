EU prepares 20th package of sanctions against Russia, expected in early 2026 - conclusions

The European Union is determined to maintain and increase pressure on Russia, with the 20th package of sanctions expected to be presented for adoption in early 2026, according to the European Council's conclusions of December 18, writes UNN.

The European Union remains determined to maintain and increase pressure on Russia to end its brutal war of aggression and begin meaningful negotiations for peace. In this context, the European Council calls on the Council of the EU to continue work on a new package of sanctions with a view to its adoption as soon as possible after its presentation in early 2026. - the conclusions state.

EU leaders also emphasized "the importance of further coordination with the G7 and other like-minded partners on sanctions, as well as further strengthening measures against circumvention of sanctions."

"The European Council reviewed efforts to limit the operations of Russia's 'shadow fleet', which have effectively reduced Russia's energy revenues, and welcomes the recent adoption of new sanctions for this purpose."

"It calls on member states for further coordinated actions and cooperation with G7 partners, including with port and coastal states, as well as flag states of third countries and all participants in the 'shadow fleet' ecosystem, with the aim of further reducing Russia's energy revenues and continuing to address the significant risks posed by the 'shadow fleet'," the conclusions state.

"The European Council strongly condemns the support from third countries, as well as actors and organizations within them, that enables Russia to sustain its war of aggression against Ukraine. In particular, it condemns the continued military support provided by, among others, Iran, Belarus, and the DPRK. The European Council calls on all countries to immediately cease any assistance to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, direct or indirect, including through the supply of dual-use goods or components," the conclusions note.

"The European Council strongly condemns Russia's continued large-scale attacks on civilians and civilian targets in Ukraine, including infrastructure, hospitals, medical facilities, and the energy system. It calls for an immediate cessation of all military activity near Ukraine's nuclear facilities, which poses a serious threat to their safety. The European Council also calls for the mobilization of all efforts to support Ukraine in restoring, rebuilding, and strengthening the resilience of its energy system," EU leaders stated.

The EU and its member states, in cooperation with partners, as noted, "are stepping up the provision of humanitarian aid and civil protection assistance, as well as energy and relevant equipment to Ukraine."

The European Council reiterated its "urgent call on Russia and Belarus to immediately ensure the safe and unconditional return to Ukraine of all illegally deported and displaced Ukrainian children and other civilians." "Other humanitarian aid efforts and confidence-building measures, including the exchange of prisoners of war, must be part of the path to peace," EU leaders noted.

"The European Union remains firmly committed to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia's aggression against Ukraine. In this context, the European Council calls for persistent efforts to establish a Special Tribunal to consider crimes of aggression against Ukraine within the framework of the Council of Europe. It also welcomes the signing of the Council of Europe Convention on the establishment of an International Commission for the consideration of claims for Ukraine and calls for continued work," the conclusions emphasize.

