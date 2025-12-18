EU expands sanctions against Russian "shadow fleet": adds 41 more vessels to the list

$42.340.00
Exclusive
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
December 19, 06:45 AM
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and Russia
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museum
EU expands sanctions against Russian "shadow fleet": adds 41 more vessels to the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23585 views

The European Union has imposed sanctions against 41 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet." This decision was made within the framework of the sanctions regime for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

EU expands sanctions against Russian "shadow fleet": adds 41 more vessels to the list

The EU has imposed sanctions against 41 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" as part of the sanctions regime for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the EU Council announced on December 18, UNN writes.

The (EU) Council today imposed restrictive measures on 41 more vessels that are part of Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers and contribute to Russia's energy revenues

- the statement says.

Thus, "these 41 vessels have been added to the list of those subject to a ban on access to ports and a ban on the provision of a wide range of services related to maritime transport." "This measure targets non-EU tankers that are part of Putin's shadow fleet, circumventing the oil price cap mechanism or supporting Russia's energy sector, or vessels responsible for transporting military equipment for Russia or involved in transporting stolen Ukrainian grain and cultural property from Ukraine," the statement said.

As indicated, today's decision, which brings the total number of designated vessels to almost 600, is closely linked to recent decisions of the EU Council to list 9 entities contributing to the development of the "shadow fleet" and to approve a declaration by the EU and its member states on the full use of the provisions of international maritime law regarding threats from the "shadow fleet" and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure.

"The EU remains ready to increase pressure on Russia and its value chain within the 'shadow fleet', including by imposing further sanctions," the EU Council stressed.

EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"15.12.25, 13:20 • 24418 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Council of the European Union
European Union
Ukraine