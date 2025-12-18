EU expands sanctions against Russian "shadow fleet": adds 41 more vessels to the list

The EU has imposed sanctions against 41 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" as part of the sanctions regime for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the EU Council announced on December 18, UNN writes.

The (EU) Council today imposed restrictive measures on 41 more vessels that are part of Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers and contribute to Russia's energy revenues - the statement says.

Thus, "these 41 vessels have been added to the list of those subject to a ban on access to ports and a ban on the provision of a wide range of services related to maritime transport." "This measure targets non-EU tankers that are part of Putin's shadow fleet, circumventing the oil price cap mechanism or supporting Russia's energy sector, or vessels responsible for transporting military equipment for Russia or involved in transporting stolen Ukrainian grain and cultural property from Ukraine," the statement said.

As indicated, today's decision, which brings the total number of designated vessels to almost 600, is closely linked to recent decisions of the EU Council to list 9 entities contributing to the development of the "shadow fleet" and to approve a declaration by the EU and its member states on the full use of the provisions of international maritime law regarding threats from the "shadow fleet" and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure.

"The EU remains ready to increase pressure on Russia and its value chain within the 'shadow fleet', including by imposing further sanctions," the EU Council stressed.

