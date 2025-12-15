EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"

The European Union is imposing sanctions on 9 more individuals and entities that facilitate the development of Russia's "shadow fleet" within the framework of sanctions for Russia's war against Ukraine, the EU Council announced on December 15, UNN reports.

The EU Council today imposed sanctions on five more individuals and four entities responsible for supporting Russia's shadow fleet and its value chain, with the aim of further limiting Russia's ability to generate revenue - the EU Council reported.

As noted, "the listed entities are businessmen associated - directly or indirectly - with large Russian state oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil." "All of them are involved in the economic sector, which provides a significant source of income for the government of the Russian Federation. In addition, they control vessels that transport crude oil or petroleum products originating from Russia or exported from Russia, concealing the actual origin of the oil, while practicing illegal and high-risk shipping practices," the statement says.

"The listed entities are shipping companies based in the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Russia that own or operate tankers subject to restrictive measures imposed by the EU or other countries for being part of Russia's shadow fleet and that transport crude oil or petroleum products while practicing illegal and high-risk shipping practices."

The assets of the listed entities are frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds. Individuals are also subject to a ban on entering or transiting through EU member states. The sanctions apply to more than 2,600 individuals and legal entities that have been targeted in response to Russia's ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine, the EU Council stated.

The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.