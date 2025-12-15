$42.190.08
11:20 AM
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
In Odesa region, after massive Russian strikes, all services are working 24/7 - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationDecember 15, 02:15 AM • 10461 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 21197 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab woundsDecember 15, 04:45 AM • 15711 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 21509 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 5096 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 496 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 67977 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 84143 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 70275 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 79601 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 17618 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 35069 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 36674 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 41234 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 75911 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2362 views

The European Union has expanded sanctions against 9 individuals and entities supporting Russia's "shadow fleet" that transports oil. This decision aims to limit Russia's revenues and targets companies associated with "Rosneft" and "Lukoil" that use illegal shipping practices.

EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"

The European Union is imposing sanctions on 9 more individuals and entities that facilitate the development of Russia's "shadow fleet" within the framework of sanctions for Russia's war against Ukraine, the EU Council announced on December 15, UNN reports.

The EU Council today imposed sanctions on five more individuals and four entities responsible for supporting Russia's shadow fleet and its value chain, with the aim of further limiting Russia's ability to generate revenue

- the EU Council reported.

As noted, "the listed entities are businessmen associated - directly or indirectly - with large Russian state oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil." "All of them are involved in the economic sector, which provides a significant source of income for the government of the Russian Federation. In addition, they control vessels that transport crude oil or petroleum products originating from Russia or exported from Russia, concealing the actual origin of the oil, while practicing illegal and high-risk shipping practices," the statement says.

"The listed entities are shipping companies based in the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Russia that own or operate tankers subject to restrictive measures imposed by the EU or other countries for being part of Russia's shadow fleet and that transport crude oil or petroleum products while practicing illegal and high-risk shipping practices."

The assets of the listed entities are frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds. Individuals are also subject to a ban on entering or transiting through EU member states. The sanctions apply to more than 2,600 individuals and legal entities that have been targeted in response to Russia's ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine, the EU Council stated.

The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Julia Shramko

