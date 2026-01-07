The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the third session of negotiations in two days with US negotiators in France, where the most difficult issues from the basic framework for ending the war are expected to be discussed - regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territories, and instructed to discuss possible formats for meetings of the leaders of Ukraine, Europe, and the US, writes UNN.

Today, Rustem Umerov already delivered the first report on the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team in France. Another session of negotiations with representatives of the President of the United States will take place, and this is already the third session of such negotiations in two days. We expect that, in particular, the most difficult issues from the basic framework for ending the war will be discussed, namely - issues regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and territories. I also instructed the team to discuss possible formats for meetings at the leadership level between Ukraine, other European states, and the United States. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media on January 7.

The President emphasized: "Ukraine does not shy away from the most difficult issues and will never be an obstacle to peace." "Peace must be dignified. And it depends on the partners - whether they will ensure Russia's real readiness to end the war," he pointed out.

Based on the results of this day, I expect a detailed report from our negotiating team. - Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, Ukraine will be represented at the meetings today by Rustem Umerov, Andriy Hnatov, Kyrylo Budanov, Serhiy Kyslytsia, David Arakhamia, and Oleksandr Bevz.

"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris