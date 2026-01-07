Former Donald Trump's advisor on Russia and Europe at the National Security Council, Fiona Hill, stated that Russia offered the US to "exchange" Venezuela for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to her, this happened 7 years ago, i.e., in 2019, during Trump's first term. At that time, by the way, Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the President of Ukraine, and two years later, in 2021, presidential elections were held in the US, in which Joe Biden won.

As Hill noted, Russia then made it clear that it was ready to allow the US to act in Venezuela at its own discretion in exchange for Washington giving the Kremlin "full freedom of action" in Ukraine.

The Russians made it very clear that they wanted to somehow make a very strange exchange deal between Venezuela and Ukraine - said Trump's ex-advisor.

She added that she personally traveled to Moscow to reject this proposal.

As the publication notes, the offer came amid tensions between Caracas and Washington, which prompted Moscow to deploy 100 troops and new weapons to support the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", carried out by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After the arrest, the couple was initially taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were subsequently transported by plane to the United States.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez made a video address on state television, in which she called the captured Nicolás Maduro the "only" legitimate president of the country.

Meanwhile, Maduro pleaded not guilty in a US court and stated that he remains the current president of his country.