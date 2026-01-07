$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
12:29 PM • 112 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 4074 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 12291 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 13141 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 13627 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 13954 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29004 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 51501 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 141233 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 218809 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.2m/s
91%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - MeloniJanuary 7, 02:57 AM • 27971 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 33221 views
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers07:01 AM • 5522 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation07:23 AM • 7008 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 22459 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 296 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 1228 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 4062 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 61017 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 98526 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Lviv
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 34378 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 54162 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 96938 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 88702 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 83357 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Financial Times

Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Former Donald Trump adviser Fiona Hill stated that the Kremlin offered the White House "a free hand" in Venezuela in exchange for the US "turning a blind eye" to events in Ukraine.

Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser

Former Donald Trump's advisor on Russia and Europe at the National Security Council, Fiona Hill, stated that Russia offered the US to "exchange" Venezuela for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to her, this happened 7 years ago, i.e., in 2019, during Trump's first term. At that time, by the way, Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the President of Ukraine, and two years later, in 2021, presidential elections were held in the US, in which Joe Biden won.

As Hill noted, Russia then made it clear that it was ready to allow the US to act in Venezuela at its own discretion in exchange for Washington giving the Kremlin "full freedom of action" in Ukraine.

The Russians made it very clear that they wanted to somehow make a very strange exchange deal between Venezuela and Ukraine

- said Trump's ex-advisor.

She added that she personally traveled to Moscow to reject this proposal.

As the publication notes, the offer came amid tensions between Caracas and Washington, which prompted Moscow to deploy 100 troops and new weapons to support the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", carried out by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After the arrest, the couple was initially taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were subsequently transported by plane to the United States.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez made a video address on state television, in which she called the captured Nicolás Maduro the "only" legitimate president of the country.

Meanwhile, Maduro pleaded not guilty in a US court and stated that he remains the current president of his country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Nicolas Maduro
The New York Times
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine