Exclusive
04:27 PM • 7108 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 11789 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM • 11284 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 14519 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 19119 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 25601 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 24566 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 25680 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 18961 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17648 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Sybiha: Ukraine considered Ghana's appeal regarding a citizen captured as a Russian mercenary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Ukraine has taken note of Ghana's appeal regarding the return of its citizen captured as a Russian mercenary and has invited Ghana's Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine in February. Ghanaian diplomats will be granted access to prisoners of war in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Sybiha: Ukraine considered Ghana's appeal regarding a citizen captured as a Russian mercenary

Ukraine has taken note of Ghana's appeal regarding the return of its citizen, captured in the combat zone as a Russian mercenary, and has invited the country's foreign minister to visit Ukraine in February. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, writes UNN.

Details

"We have taken note of Ghana's concern and request regarding the return of a Ghanaian citizen who was captured in the combat zone as a Russian mercenary. I reiterate my invitation to Ghana's Foreign Minister @S_OkudzetoAblak to visit Ukraine in February 2026," he wrote on the X social network on Wednesday.

Sybiha emphasized that Ghanaian diplomats will be granted access to prisoners of war at their request, in accordance with international humanitarian law, and Ukraine is ready to discuss this issue substantively.

"We look forward to cooperating with the Ghanaian side in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect," he stressed.

Self-proclaimed prophet arrested in Ghana for fake doomsday prophecy01.01.26, 19:30 • 5420 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Ghana
Ukraine