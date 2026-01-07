Sybiha: Ukraine considered Ghana's appeal regarding a citizen captured as a Russian mercenary

Ukraine has taken note of Ghana's appeal regarding the return of its citizen, captured in the combat zone as a Russian mercenary, and has invited the country's foreign minister to visit Ukraine in February. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, writes UNN.

"We have taken note of Ghana's concern and request regarding the return of a Ghanaian citizen who was captured in the combat zone as a Russian mercenary. I reiterate my invitation to Ghana's Foreign Minister @S_OkudzetoAblak to visit Ukraine in February 2026," he wrote on the X social network on Wednesday.

Sybiha emphasized that Ghanaian diplomats will be granted access to prisoners of war at their request, in accordance with international humanitarian law, and Ukraine is ready to discuss this issue substantively.

"We look forward to cooperating with the Ghanaian side in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect," he stressed.

