Self-proclaimed prophet arrested in Ghana for fake doomsday prophecy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Ghanaian law enforcement officers arrested self-proclaimed prophet Evans Eshun for deceiving the public about the end of the world on December 25, 2025. The arrest took place on December 31, 2025, after his prophecy failed to materialize, causing mass psychosis and social tension.

Self-proclaimed prophet arrested in Ghana for fake doomsday prophecy

Ghanaian police have arrested self-proclaimed prophet Evans Eshun, known by the pseudonym Ebo Noah. The reason for the arrest was public deception through a controversial prophecy about the end of the world, which was allegedly supposed to happen on Christmas 2025. This was reported by My Joy Online with reference to law enforcement sources, writes UNN.

Details

The arrest took place on December 31, 2025, after a series of events that caused national alarm and social tension. Authorities expressed concern over mass hysteria: hundreds of people, including from neighboring countries, left their homes, jobs, and schools to seek salvation near Eshun's "arks."

The story of the "prophecy" and the construction of the arks

The 30-year-old man's popularity began to grow in August 2025. Eshun assured his TikTok and YouTube followers that he had received a divine instruction to build 10 modern arks to save humanity from a three-year global flood. He claimed to have used over 250,000 wooden blocks to build the vessels, which he called the "only refuge" for believers.

According to his prediction, the rains were supposed to start on December 25, 2025. When the prediction did not come true, Eshun released a video in which he stated that God had "postponed" the destruction of the world thanks to his personal intercession and a three-week fast.

Appearance at a concert and police reaction

Shortly after the failed prophecy, Ebo Noah appeared at rapper Sarkodie's "Rapperholic 2025" music concert. From the stage, he urged thousands of attendees to have fun, as the threat of world destruction had allegedly been postponed. This performance caused a wave of outrage on social media and calls for law enforcement to intervene in the situation.

Ghanaian police emphasized that such statements provoke panic and threaten public safety. Earlier, authorities had already warned about responsibility for spreading information that causes unfounded fear among the population. An investigation is currently underway into Eshun's activities and the financial losses his followers may have incurred.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
New Year
Musician
Social network
Bloggers
Ghana
TikTok
YouTube
Georgia