"Tinder Swindler" Simon Leviev detained in Georgia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Simon Leviev, known for his fraudulent schemes via Tinder, was detained at Batumi airport. Leviev's lawyers currently do not know the grounds for the arrest.

"Tinder Swindler" Simon Leviev detained in Georgia

Israeli fraudster Simon Leviev, known for schemes to defraud women through Tinder, was detained at Batumi airport in Georgia. So far, even his lawyers do not know the grounds for Leviev's arrest. This is reported by The Jerusalem Post, writes UNN.

Details

Leviev, 35 (born Shimon Yehuda Hayut in Bnei Brak), arrived in Georgia on Sunday morning, where he was immediately detained.

I spoke with him today after the detention, but we still don't know what was the reason (for the detention - ed.)

- the lawyer told Walla.

According to the defender, Leviev "traveled the world freely" until he was detained.

Leviev gained notoriety after a Netflix documentary about his fraudulent schemes: for years he impersonated the heir to the Leviev family's diamond fortune, luring women through Tinder. Offering a luxurious life with private jets, hotels, and expensive cars, he gained trust and then demanded large sums of money under the pretext of alleged danger or urgent financial assistance.

Investigation completed in the case of MP Shevchenko, who is accused of fraud amounting to over UAH 14 million - OGP9/12/25, 2:51 PM • 6730 views

In November, another lawsuit was filed against Leviev: his former acquaintance Irene Tranova claims that she lent him more than 144,000 shekels, and he never returned the money. In total, she demands 414,000 shekels. According to her, Leviev promised to return the funds, but all assurances were empty, and now she finds herself in a difficult situation because of his false promises.

A criminal complaint against Leviev was filed in March 2024 by Ephraim and Rufi Leviev-Elizarov, members of businessman Lev Leviev's family. They claim that the fraudster harmed their reputation by impersonating their relative.

During previous hearings, Leviev himself cross-examined witnesses, refusing the services of a lawyer.

Fraud cases decreased by 1.5 times: which regions are leading9/15/25, 10:59 AM • 1524 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Netflix
Georgia