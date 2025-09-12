$41.310.10
Investigation completed in the case of MP Shevchenko, who is accused of fraud amounting to over UAH 14 million - OGP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has completed the investigation into MP Yevhen Shevchenko, suspected of fraud amounting to UAH 14.5 million. He organized a scheme involving fictitious legal services through his son, using political ties with Belarus.

Investigation completed in the case of MP Shevchenko, who is accused of fraud amounting to over UAH 14 million - OGP

The Prosecutor General's Office announced the completion of the pre-trial investigation against People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko, who is suspected of a large-scale fraud scheme using political connections and fictitious services. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2021, the people's deputy, using his connections with the political leadership of the Republic of Belarus, organized the conclusion of a contract for the supply of mineral fertilizers between certain business entities. Acting in collusion with unidentified persons, he provided the supplier companies with false information about the alleged refusal of the Belarusian railway to approve transportation due to non-compliance of tank cars.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The parliamentarian proposed to resolve the "problems" by concluding a contract for legal services with a specific entrepreneur - his own son. From December 2021 to February 2022, UAH 14.5 million was transferred to the individual entrepreneur's account for services that were not actually provided. Thus, according to the investigation, the deputy seized other people's funds on a particularly large scale through deception.

According to UNN, this refers to the company "Agrochemical Company Bastion", which belongs to an entrepreneur from Ternopil region. 

Currently, the defense has been given access to the case materials for review. After this procedure is completed, the indictment will be sent to court, where the case will be considered on its merits. If found guilty, Shevchenko faces punishment under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - from 5 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko was notified of suspicion of fraud. He seized UAH 14.5 million by fraudulently forcing a company to transfer funds for alleged legal services that were not provided.

Earlier, UNN, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, reported that employees of the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the former head of the Ministry of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov in a case concerning possible fraudulent actions of People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko.

In November 2024, Yevhen Shevchenko was declared suspected of treason. According to the investigation, the people's deputy systematically disseminated narratives of the aggressor state in his speeches and interviews.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Belarus
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Prosecutor General of Ukraine