$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15979 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29226 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65020 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214154 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122791 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392024 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310904 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213793 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244254 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255121 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132130 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214154 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392024 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254431 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310904 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3214 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14383 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45651 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57224 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

Mi-8

News by theme

Su-25 military plane crashed in Russia, the pilot managed to eject - Russian media

A Su-25 military plane crashed in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject. The plane crashed in a deserted area.

News of the World • March 24, 11:51 AM • 27934 views

1280 occupiers, tanks, helicopters, air defense systems: what the Russian army lost per day at the front

In a day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1280 Russians, and also destroyed 5 MLRS and over 80 artillery systems. The Defense Forces also destroyed 4 enemy helicopters in the Belgorod region.

War • March 24, 05:57 AM • 116213 views

Defense Forces destroyed 4 enemy helicopters in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: video of the special operation

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the HUR, RVіA, destroyed two Ka-52s and two Mi-8s in the enemy's rear, in the Belgorod region. The helicopters were destroyed by missile strikes.

War • March 24, 05:40 AM • 127938 views

In occupied Crimea, it roared: enemy air defense systems and radar stations, vessels and a helicopter were hit - video of the DIU

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine inflicted devastating strikes on enemy radar stations, air defense systems, ships, and a Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea. The operation was successful in dismantling the occupiers' military equipment.

War • March 19, 06:39 AM • 19075 views

In Russia, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed, the crew died - Russian media

In the Leningrad region of Russia, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed during a training flight. All crew members died. The helicopter was in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.

News of the World • March 18, 06:31 PM • 17602 views

Russians tried six times to plant their flags in Toretsk - how it all ended

In Toretsk, the occupiers tried to install Russian flags for propaganda videos, but all attempts were thwarted by Ukrainian drones. An enemy Su-25 was also shot down near the city.

War • February 10, 07:42 AM • 23594 views

Not only Su-25: an enemy Mi-8 also came under attack by Ukrainian defenders

An anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 with an Igla MANPADS near Toretsk. An enemy Mi-8 that had arrived to evacuate the pilot was attacked by Ukrainian drones and forced to retreat.

War • February 8, 04:46 PM • 32341 views

Russia has created a drone capable of engaging Ukrainian naval drones - ISW

The Russian Black Sea Fleet has used an Orion drone for the first time to destroy a Ukrainian maritime drone. ISW reports that this could change the balance of power in the Black Sea.

War • February 2, 03:38 AM • 68506 views

Russians have started using helicopters less in the Black Sea: Pletenchuk names the reason

The occupiers have reduced the use of helicopters in the Black Sea after several units were destroyed by Magura V5 maritime drones. Currently, Russia relies on aviation and drones to patrol the waters.

War • January 16, 07:42 AM • 22755 views

DIU confirms destruction of two Russian helicopters by naval drones near Crimea

Magura V5 maritime drones destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters near occupied Crimea. The third helicopter was damaged and managed to land.

War • January 2, 10:20 AM • 26606 views

Historic strike: Magura V5 maritime drone shoots down an enemy air target - an Mi-8 helicopter for the first time

A Magura V5 maritime drone with R-73 SeeDragon missiles destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter near Cape Tarkhankut. The second enemy helicopter was damaged and managed to reach the airfield.

War • December 31, 07:19 AM • 29468 views

Murder of Russian military pilot Kuzminov in Spain: Russian security forces are suspected

A former KGB officer and a Russian police colonel are suspected of murdering Russian pilot Kuzminov, who hijacked an Mi-8 and fled to Ukraine. Shell casings from a Makarov pistol were found at the crime scene.

War • November 11, 04:35 PM • 38524 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Mi-8 in Kharkiv sector

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv sector. Five combat engagements took place over the last day, the enemy lost 112 soldiers and 77 pieces of equipment, including a Mi-8 helicopter.

War • October 11, 10:21 AM • 11729 views

Ukrainian troops engage in 114 combat incidents in the frontline: the most intense in the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff

There were 114 combat engagements on the Russian-Ukrainian front over the last day. Enemy attacks were most active in the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled most of the attacks.

War • October 10, 07:51 PM • 49510 views

Attack on the military airfield of the Russian Federation “Khanska”: 57 Russian airplanes and helicopters were there at once

The SBU, GUR and SSO attacked the Khanskaya military airfield in Russia. At the time of the attack, there were 57 Russian combat and training aircraft and helicopters, including Su-34, Su-35 and Mi-8.

War • October 10, 10:57 AM • 16181 views

In Omsk, Russia, schoolchildren burned down an Mi-8, allegedly promised a $20,000 reward

Two 16-year-old teenagers set fire to an Mi-8 helicopter at an air base in Omsk for the promised $20,000. They received the task via Telegram, but never received the money.

War • September 23, 01:42 PM • 17520 views

KAMAZ crashes into a passenger train near Volgograd, Russia: at least 100 injured

A KAMAZ truck collided with a Kazan-Adler passenger train near Volgograd. 9 cars derailed, injuring at least 100 people, including children. Rescuers are working at the scene.

News of the World • July 29, 10:50 AM • 19409 views

GUR hit three Russian helicopters on the territory of Russia - source

On July 21, the GUR hit Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters in Tomilino, Moscow Region. On July 24, an Mi-8 helicopter is destroyed at the Kryazh airfield in Samara as a result of sabotage.

War • July 27, 12:34 PM • 47663 views

Crimea on fire: a large-scale fire broke out in the resort of Koktebel

In Crimea, large-scale fires broke out near Koktebel and Simferopol district, covering an area of 20-30 hectares, with more than 150 specialists and 25 pieces of equipment involved in extinguishing them.

Crimes and emergencies • July 15, 04:35 PM • 16916 views

"Tension on the border with Ukraine eliminated": the head of Belarus instructed to withdraw troops

Lukashenko announced the withdrawal of Belarusian troops from the border with Ukraine, saying tensions had been resolved.

Politics • July 13, 05:51 PM • 89804 views

In Kupyansky direction, the invaders have become more active and are using aviation - General Staff

In the Kupyansky direction, the Russian invaders have become more active and are using aviation, while the Ukrainian defenders have repelled 8 assault operations and continue to fight in the area of Stelmakhovka and Berestovo.

War • June 4, 02:51 PM • 23864 views

Reuters: Iranian President Raisi may have been killed in helicopter crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian may have been killed in a helicopter crash in the mountains, and rescue efforts were hampered by bad weather.

Politics • May 19, 06:53 PM • 77539 views

Ukraine may have damaged MiG-31 fighters as a result of strike on Belbek airfield - Defense Express

A missile strike on a Russian airfield in occupied Crimea could have damaged MiG-31 fighters. In total, 24 airplanes and six helicopters can be counted at this base.

War • May 15, 11:17 AM • 100657 views

Russian Mi-8 helicopter destroyed at Samara airfield in Russia: DIU shows footage

At the Kryazh airfield in Samara, a Mi-8 transport helicopter worth $10-15 million, which Russia used to transport weapons and personnel in the war against Ukraine, was destroyed.

War • April 17, 08:29 AM • 28009 views

A military Mi-24 helicopter crashed in russian-occupied Abkhazia: the crew survived

A Mi-24 helicopter of the Ministry of Defense of Abkhazia crashed in the village of Volodymyrivka, Gulrip district, russia-occupied Abkhazia, but all three crew members survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

News of the World • April 2, 10:35 AM • 25429 views

Russian pilot Kuzminov shot with Makarov pistol and run over by car - media

Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov was shot six times with a Makarov pistol, after which his body was run over by a car in a parking lot in southern Spain.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 06:21 AM • 32987 views

Russians send helicopters into the sky over Crimea - media

Russian helicopters Ka-52 and Mi-8 took to the skies over the temporarily occupied Crimea and Simferopol region.

War • March 22, 01:54 PM • 22341 views

Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Belgorod region, pilot wounded - rosmedia

A military Mi-8 helicopter crashed near the village of Rovenki in the Belgorod region of Russia, injuring the pilot.

News of the World • March 22, 09:41 AM • 28930 views

In russia, an Mi-8 helicopter carrying watchmen crashed while flying to a gold mine

An Mi-8 helicopter carrying shift workers crashed in the magadan region of russia after an engine malfunction, killing one person and seriously injuring two others, with 17 workers and three crew members on board.

News of the World • March 14, 03:15 AM • 29475 views

Flying over the occupiers' heads, we could see their faces - Ukrainian scout about the very first flight to Azovstal

In March 2022, Ukrainian scouts flew by helicopter over the heads of the Russian occupiers to reach the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol to deliver supplies and evacuate the wounded.

War • March 12, 09:42 AM • 24441 views