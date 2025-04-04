A Su-25 military plane crashed in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject. The plane crashed in a deserted area.
In a day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1280 Russians, and also destroyed 5 MLRS and over 80 artillery systems. The Defense Forces also destroyed 4 enemy helicopters in the Belgorod region.
The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the HUR, RVіA, destroyed two Ka-52s and two Mi-8s in the enemy's rear, in the Belgorod region. The helicopters were destroyed by missile strikes.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine inflicted devastating strikes on enemy radar stations, air defense systems, ships, and a Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea. The operation was successful in dismantling the occupiers' military equipment.
In the Leningrad region of Russia, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed during a training flight. All crew members died. The helicopter was in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.
In Toretsk, the occupiers tried to install Russian flags for propaganda videos, but all attempts were thwarted by Ukrainian drones. An enemy Su-25 was also shot down near the city.
An anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 with an Igla MANPADS near Toretsk. An enemy Mi-8 that had arrived to evacuate the pilot was attacked by Ukrainian drones and forced to retreat.
The Russian Black Sea Fleet has used an Orion drone for the first time to destroy a Ukrainian maritime drone. ISW reports that this could change the balance of power in the Black Sea.
The occupiers have reduced the use of helicopters in the Black Sea after several units were destroyed by Magura V5 maritime drones. Currently, Russia relies on aviation and drones to patrol the waters.
Magura V5 maritime drones destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters near occupied Crimea. The third helicopter was damaged and managed to land.
A Magura V5 maritime drone with R-73 SeeDragon missiles destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter near Cape Tarkhankut. The second enemy helicopter was damaged and managed to reach the airfield.
A former KGB officer and a Russian police colonel are suspected of murdering Russian pilot Kuzminov, who hijacked an Mi-8 and fled to Ukraine. Shell casings from a Makarov pistol were found at the crime scene.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv sector. Five combat engagements took place over the last day, the enemy lost 112 soldiers and 77 pieces of equipment, including a Mi-8 helicopter.
There were 114 combat engagements on the Russian-Ukrainian front over the last day. Enemy attacks were most active in the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled most of the attacks.
The SBU, GUR and SSO attacked the Khanskaya military airfield in Russia. At the time of the attack, there were 57 Russian combat and training aircraft and helicopters, including Su-34, Su-35 and Mi-8.
Two 16-year-old teenagers set fire to an Mi-8 helicopter at an air base in Omsk for the promised $20,000. They received the task via Telegram, but never received the money.
A KAMAZ truck collided with a Kazan-Adler passenger train near Volgograd. 9 cars derailed, injuring at least 100 people, including children. Rescuers are working at the scene.
On July 21, the GUR hit Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters in Tomilino, Moscow Region. On July 24, an Mi-8 helicopter is destroyed at the Kryazh airfield in Samara as a result of sabotage.
In Crimea, large-scale fires broke out near Koktebel and Simferopol district, covering an area of 20-30 hectares, with more than 150 specialists and 25 pieces of equipment involved in extinguishing them.
Lukashenko announced the withdrawal of Belarusian troops from the border with Ukraine, saying tensions had been resolved.
In the Kupyansky direction, the Russian invaders have become more active and are using aviation, while the Ukrainian defenders have repelled 8 assault operations and continue to fight in the area of Stelmakhovka and Berestovo.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian may have been killed in a helicopter crash in the mountains, and rescue efforts were hampered by bad weather.
A missile strike on a Russian airfield in occupied Crimea could have damaged MiG-31 fighters. In total, 24 airplanes and six helicopters can be counted at this base.
At the Kryazh airfield in Samara, a Mi-8 transport helicopter worth $10-15 million, which Russia used to transport weapons and personnel in the war against Ukraine, was destroyed.
A Mi-24 helicopter of the Ministry of Defense of Abkhazia crashed in the village of Volodymyrivka, Gulrip district, russia-occupied Abkhazia, but all three crew members survived with non-life-threatening injuries.
Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov was shot six times with a Makarov pistol, after which his body was run over by a car in a parking lot in southern Spain.
Russian helicopters Ka-52 and Mi-8 took to the skies over the temporarily occupied Crimea and Simferopol region.
A military Mi-8 helicopter crashed near the village of Rovenki in the Belgorod region of Russia, injuring the pilot.
An Mi-8 helicopter carrying shift workers crashed in the magadan region of russia after an engine malfunction, killing one person and seriously injuring two others, with 17 workers and three crew members on board.
In March 2022, Ukrainian scouts flew by helicopter over the heads of the Russian occupiers to reach the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol to deliver supplies and evacuate the wounded.