Seven drones and one missile fragment found in Poland - Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country

Overnight, Polish airspace experienced several violations by Russian drones, some of which originated from Belarusian territory. In total, seven drones and one missile fragment were found. This was reported by Polish law enforcement, writes UNN.

Details

According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the first violation was recorded around 11:30 PM, and the last one at 6:30 AM. To respond to the threat, two F-35 fighters, two F-16s, Mi-17 and Mi-24 helicopters, and one "Black Hawk" were dispatched to the Polish-Belarusian border area.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Gałecka clarified that seven drones and a missile fragment of unknown origin were found on the country's territory.

Five objects fell in the Lublin Voivodeship (specifically in Cześniki, Czosnówka, Wyryki Wola, Krzywowierzba-Kolonia, and the village of Wohyń), and one each in the Łódź (Mniszków) and Warmian-Masurian (Olesno) Voivodeships. In Wyryki Wola, a drone damaged a building, and in Wygałów, projectile fragments were recorded - the spokeswoman stated.

According to Tusk, Poland officially activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for consultations between allies in the event of a threat to the country's territorial integrity. Intelligence services continue to search for possible drone crash sites and assess threats.

Recall

Poland will appeal to NATO regarding the application of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to repeated violations of its airspace by Russian drones. Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that 19 drones flew into Poland during the night attack on Ukraine.

Poland completed its airspace operation after the invasion of Russian drones on the night of September 10.

Also, Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during the attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.