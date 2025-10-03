An-2 plane crashes in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai: one person killed

On Friday, October 3, an An-2 plane crashed in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai, killing one person. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the Yermakovsky district, in the south of this subject of the Russian Federation. The Western Sayan mountain system, 650 km long, is located there.

It is reported that one person died: rescue services are working at the scene.

It later became known that the plane belonged to the company "Borus" - there were two crew members inside.

