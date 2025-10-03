An-2 plane crashes in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai: one person killed

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
10:33 AM • 5366 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 16936 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20549 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 16499 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17644 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15452 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14902 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18002 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30824 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52530 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North KoreaPhotoOctober 3, 03:06 AM • 8206 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 20809 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM • 6594 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30508 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12868 views
Publications
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 16919 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20533 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30618 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 45532 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 53368 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Olena Sosedka
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12959 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 25206 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 68323 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 76004 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 56579 views
Actual
Forbes
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

An-2 plane crashes in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai: one person killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

On Friday, October 3, an An-2 aircraft crashed in the Yermakovsky district of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai. One person was killed, and rescue services are working at the scene.

An-2 plane crashes in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai: one person killed

On Friday, October 3, an An-2 plane crashed in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai, killing one person. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the Yermakovsky district, in the south of this subject of the Russian Federation. The Western Sayan mountain system, 650 km long, is located there.

It is reported that one person died: rescue services are working at the scene.

It later became known that the plane belonged to the company "Borus" - there were two crew members inside.

Recall

In Russia's Khabarovsk Krai, a Mi-8 helicopter went missing. There were three crew members and two technicians on board.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Mi-8