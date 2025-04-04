Andrius Kubilius

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7054 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14732 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55939 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198647 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114687 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377535 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212444 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243508 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254754 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118842 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198647 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377535 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247950 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301721 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10514 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35612 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63917 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49945 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120262 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

News by theme

Is Russia ready to attack one or more countries in five years? The EU has announced a new alarming forecast

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.

Politics • April 2, 01:54 PM • 18631 views

European Commissioner for Defense: Putin is openly mocking Americans

According to Andrius Kubilius, the US is trying to reach a peace agreement on the war in Ukraine, but they need to understand who Putin is. Appeasement of dictators ends badly, they become more aggressive.

War • March 31, 09:58 PM • 12345 views

The foreign ministers of five European countries have declared their readiness to impose new sanctions against the russian federation

The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.

War • March 31, 03:34 PM • 39050 views

EU has approved the White Paper on Defence and details of the ReArm Europe plan: what is envisaged for Ukraine

The European Commission has approved the White Paper Readiness 2030 and the ReArm Europe plan. This is a major step towards a safer Europe, aimed at deterring Russia and supporting Ukraine.

Politics • March 19, 12:53 PM • 18506 views

EU prepares "White Paper" on defense investments to deter Russia and support Ukraine - Politico

The EU plans to develop the defense industry by reducing US support. The priority is to provide Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and strengthen cooperation in the defense sector.

War • March 14, 06:32 AM • 46869 views

EU Commissioner on US calls to spend up to 5% of GDP on defense: let's see how they will increase their own spending

EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius commented on the US demand for NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. He reminded that the US itself spends only 3.5%, while some European countries have already reached 5%.

News of the World • March 8, 11:14 AM • 20647 views

EU plans to produce 2 million shells this year - European Commissioner

European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius announced the EU's plans to increase shell production to 2 million units this year. The Ukrainian defense industry has increased production 35 times during this period - to 35 billion euros per year.

War • March 8, 10:42 AM • 61155 views