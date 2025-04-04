EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called
on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.
According to Andrius Kubilius, the US is trying to reach a peace agreement on the war in Ukraine, but they need to understand who
Putin is. Appeasement of dictators ends badly, they become more aggressive.
The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is
done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.
The European Commission has approved the White Paper Readiness 2030 and the ReArm Europe plan. This is a major step towards a
safer Europe, aimed at deterring Russia and supporting Ukraine.
The EU plans to develop the defense industry by reducing US support. The priority is to provide Ukraine with weapons, ammunition
and strengthen cooperation in the defense sector.
EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius commented on the US demand for NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. He reminded that the US itself spends only 3.5%, while some European countries have already reached 5%.
European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius announced the EU's plans to increase shell production to 2 million units this year. The
Ukrainian defense industry has increased production 35 times during this period - to 35 billion euros per year.