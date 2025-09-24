$41.380.00
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3346 views

EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius stated that the EU could significantly improve drone detection within a year, but creating a full-fledged network for tracking and destroying targets would take much longer. He noted that Europe needs to follow the example of the Ukrainian military, which has deployed acoustic sensors to detect unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense Commissioner

The EU can significantly improve its drone detection capabilities within a year, but it will take much longer to create a full-fledged network on land and at sea capable of tracking and destroying targets, said European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius to Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

The idea of a so-called "drone wall" quickly gained popularity after a wave of Russian incursions into EU airspace in recent weeks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it one of the main statements in her State of the Union address in September.

We must understand that we do not have sufficient capabilities to detect drones. We may have good capabilities to detect fighter jets and missiles, but drones have a specificity: they fly very low and are small in size.

- Kubilius told Euractiv.

The first step is to "quickly" acquire detection systems, which, he said, is entirely possible.

According to experts, such a system could be ready "in about a year" to be prepared to repel Russian attacks and "provocations," he said.

Kubilius added that Europe needs to follow the example of the Ukrainian military, which has deployed acoustic sensors to detect approaching unmanned aerial vehicles that might otherwise not be detected by radar.

Lasers are another option with minimal cost for shooting down drones, he said. Such a defensive network must also cover the bloc's vast maritime borders, given the drone incursions into Norway and Denmark on Monday evening, Kubilius said during a Q&A session at the event.

Investigations into these latest incursions have not yet identified the culprit, with Danish police only stating that they were likely carried out by a "competent person."

Drones that closed Copenhagen airport were operated by a "competent operator" - police23.09.25, 11:42 • 2570 views

However, Copenhagen was added to the list of those with whom the European Commissioner, along with states located on the EU's eastern border, will consult on the European Commission's drone defense plan.

A suitable detection system can be created quite quickly: "within about a year." But, he said, developing a system capable of tracking and destroying targets on the ground will take much longer.

Robert de Groot, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank responsible for defense and security, said that ways to channel funding to the bloc's eastern countries are being discussed as a priority.

He emphasized the importance of directing funds to build military bases and infrastructure, as well as to increase military mobility for moving tanks and troops.

"We need to move cargo from one end of Europe to the other, mainly from west to east, but also from north to south," de Groot stressed.

"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role22.09.25, 12:32 • 73913 views

Julia Shramko

