January 9, 08:32 PM • 15361 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 32127 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 31395 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 31403 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 26208 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 21606 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 15705 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13872 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 10091 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13657 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
Publications
Exclusives
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Okamura emphasized that he sees no reason why the Czech Republic should treat Ukraine more leniently than other countries, and also noted that the countries are not allies.

Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against Kyiv

The head of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Tomio Okamura, rejected claims that the Czech Republic is an ally of Ukraine. The speaker considers the corresponding statement by Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, made on "Czech Television" – "We are definitely allies of Ukraine" – to be exclusively the politician's "personal opinion," which is not supported by the program of the new coalition cabinet of ministers of the Czech Republic, UNN reports with reference to "Radio Prague."

"There is no mention in the government's program declaration that Ukraine is an ally. I am only adhering to the program of our cabinet," Speaker Tomio Okamura said a day later, also on "Czech Television." "I see no reason why we should treat Ukraine more loyally than other countries."

At the same time, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of the "Freedom and Direct Democracy"/SPD party denied the idea that this could lead to disagreements within the government coalition. This is despite the fact that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka confirmed that the Czech Republic would continue to coordinate the "ammunition initiative" for supplying ammunition to Ukraine, which the SPD rejects.

"I see no contradiction in this. We, as the SPD, advocate for an end to sending any money to Ukraine; we have ensured that the Czech Republic does not send soldiers to Ukraine. Given our position in the government, I consider this a success," said Tomio Okamura, whose party holds 15 out of 108 votes in the Chamber of Deputies belonging to the new ruling coalition.

Earlier

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, reacted to the New Year's speech of the Czech Parliament Speaker Tomio Okamura, in which the latter allowed himself anti-Ukrainian statements. 

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Czech Republic
Ukraine