The head of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Tomio Okamura, rejected claims that the Czech Republic is an ally of Ukraine. The speaker considers the corresponding statement by Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, made on "Czech Television" – "We are definitely allies of Ukraine" – to be exclusively the politician's "personal opinion," which is not supported by the program of the new coalition cabinet of ministers of the Czech Republic, UNN reports with reference to "Radio Prague."

"There is no mention in the government's program declaration that Ukraine is an ally. I am only adhering to the program of our cabinet," Speaker Tomio Okamura said a day later, also on "Czech Television." "I see no reason why we should treat Ukraine more loyally than other countries."

At the same time, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of the "Freedom and Direct Democracy"/SPD party denied the idea that this could lead to disagreements within the government coalition. This is despite the fact that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka confirmed that the Czech Republic would continue to coordinate the "ammunition initiative" for supplying ammunition to Ukraine, which the SPD rejects.

"I see no contradiction in this. We, as the SPD, advocate for an end to sending any money to Ukraine; we have ensured that the Czech Republic does not send soldiers to Ukraine. Given our position in the government, I consider this a success," said Tomio Okamura, whose party holds 15 out of 108 votes in the Chamber of Deputies belonging to the new ruling coalition.

