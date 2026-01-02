In his New Year's speech, Czech Parliament Speaker Tomio Okamura spoke out against providing weapons to Ukraine. This was reported by Ceske noviny, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, weapons should not be sent to "support an absolutely senseless war."

Money flows in all directions, and everyone gets something from this business. Western companies and governments, as well as Ukrainian thieves around Zelensky's junta, who build toilets of gold. Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic, and let there be no such country in the European Union - said Okamura.

He added that "we cannot use money belonging to Czech pensioners, disabled people and families with children just because pro-war propaganda wants it."

Recall

In November, the head of the lower house of the Czech parliament, Tomio Okamura, ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag, installed in 2022. In response, the opposition hung new flags from the windows of parliamentary offices, calling Okamura's actions shameful.

