January 1, 01:04 PM • 29041 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 38789 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 35412 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 34088 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 133707 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 134696 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 47880 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 42348 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 36424 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 29414 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Popular news
A new procedure for training reserve officers has come into force in UkraineJanuary 1, 03:09 PM • 5446 views
No champagne or cognac: new rules came into force for Ukrainian wine and other alcoholJanuary 1, 03:37 PM • 12276 views
Ukraine celebrates 117th anniversary of Stepan Bandera's birth: where ceremonies took placePhotoJanuary 1, 04:02 PM • 4678 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice05:58 PM • 14846 views
"6-7" recognized as the most annoying slang of 2025 by an American university06:47 PM • 6290 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice05:58 PM • 14994 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 36097 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 133705 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 77924 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 105975 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 23825 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 31984 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 32829 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 77924 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 32205 views
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Czech Parliament Speaker Tomio Okamura spoke out against providing weapons to Ukraine, calling the war "senseless." He stated that the money of Czech pensioners should not go to support "pro-war propaganda."

"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to Ukraine

In his New Year's speech, Czech Parliament Speaker Tomio Okamura spoke out against providing weapons to Ukraine. This was reported by Ceske noviny, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, weapons should not be sent to "support an absolutely senseless war."

Money flows in all directions, and everyone gets something from this business. Western companies and governments, as well as Ukrainian thieves around Zelensky's junta, who build toilets of gold. Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic, and let there be no such country in the European Union

- said Okamura.

He added that "we cannot use money belonging to Czech pensioners, disabled people and families with children just because pro-war propaganda wants it."

Recall

In November, the head of the lower house of the Czech parliament, Tomio Okamura, ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag, installed in 2022. In response, the opposition hung new flags from the windows of parliamentary offices, calling Okamura's actions shameful.

Czech Republic continues ammunition initiative: new defense minister calls support for Ukraine "a matter of course"19.12.25, 22:29 • 4261 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

