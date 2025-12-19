Czech Republic continues ammunition initiative: new defense minister calls support for Ukraine "a matter of course"

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 11731 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 21221 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 20136 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 36710 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 28899 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17246 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18171 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13779 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 27856 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11576 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.2m/s
93%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 38734 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 36652 views
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4008 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 8728 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 6084 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 36710 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 27856 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 36702 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33018 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 58973 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 6138 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61211 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43012 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41086 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47266 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
Heating

Czech Republic continues ammunition initiative: new defense minister calls support for Ukraine "a matter of course"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Czech Defense Minister Jaromír Zuna confirmed the continuation of the ammunition initiative for Ukraine until 2026. Funding has been secured for the purchase of 760,000 shells, and support for Ukraine is "a matter of course."

Czech Republic continues ammunition initiative: new defense minister calls support for Ukraine "a matter of course"

The new Czech Minister of Defense, Jaromír Zuna, confirmed that Prague will not stop purchasing shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the presentation of the ministry's priorities, he emphasized that supporting Ukraine is "self-evident," as Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is defending itself. This was reported by the Novinky publication, writes UNN.

Details

The minister stressed that the ammunition initiative will continue to operate in 2026, but its management needs to become more efficient. Funding for the purchase of 760,000 shells has already been confirmed for this period.

I don't question it, but we need to talk about effective management 

— Zuna noted.

Trump pressures new Czech PM over F-35 deal17.12.25, 18:15 • 4397 views

For the Czech army itself, the key tasks for the next four years will be:

  • Strengthening air defense: this is the number one priority in the new defense planning.
    • Increasing the army: the number of professional soldiers is planned to be brought to at least 30,000 (currently about 24-28 thousand).
      • Record recruitment: in 2026, the country is preparing for the largest recruitment into the army in the last 20 years.

        According to the minister, the army will continue to analyze the experience of the war in Ukraine.

        Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic will not be affected by the EU's decision on €90 billion for Ukraine with the involvement of the EU budget without Russian assets - conclusions19.12.25, 08:31 • 20907 views

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Sanctions
        War in Ukraine
        Prague
        Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
        Donald Trump
        European Union
        Czech Republic
        Slovakia
        Hungary
        Ukraine