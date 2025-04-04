SkyUp Airlines is opening new European destinations from Chisinau. Promotional tickets from EUR 14.5 are available only on April 4 for flights until October 1, 2025.
The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.
Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. 18 countries have allocated $1.8 billion for the purchase of ammunition, and the total volume of supplies will reach 1.5 million shells.
A massive rally in support of Ukraine was held on Prague's Old Town Square with the participation of President Petr Pavel. Similar rallies were also held in Brno and Brussels, and one in Pilsen is scheduled for February 24.
A family of eight beavers created wetlands in the Brdy Nature Reserve on their own, doing the work for the state. In other parts of the Czech Republic, beavers are causing problems by destroying dams and cutting down trees.
A Unity Hub center may appear in Prague by June to help Ukrainian refugees return home. The project will be jointly funded by Ukraine, the Czech Interior Ministry and the EU.
A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 9-year-old girl from Ukraine in Germany. The perpetrator, the former partner of the child's mother, strangled the girl on her way to school after breaking up with her.
Czechs' interest in the situation in Ukraine has decreased by 14% to 43% of the population. At the same time, 73% of citizens support diplomatic pressure on Russia, and 42% approve of military assistance to Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine has awarded Warsaw the “City of Savior” distinction for helping Ukrainian refugees and supporting Ukraine. Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski received the award during Zelenskyy's visit to Poland.
Ukraine launches two new rail routes to Bratislava and Budapest on December 15. It is also increasing the number of trains to Warsaw and expanding connections to the western regions of Ukraine.
Petr Pavel supports the introduction of stricter restrictions on certain types of weapons in the Czech Republic. The president proposes to ban the use of silencers for short-barreled weapons and is considering additional restrictions.
Venues in different cities of Georgia and abroad are holding National Election After Party events. Voters with a voting record will receive free entry and a drink at bars and clubs.
Supernova Airlines has been authorized to operate charter flights to the EU, but not regular international flights from Ukraine. The skies over Ukraine remain closed due to the security situation.
Supernova Airlines, a subsidiary of Nova Poshta, has received permission to operate regular international flights from Lviv and Kyiv starting November 1. The company will operate flights to Prague 7 times a week.
The Prague authorities have banned organized night tours of pubs for tourist groups from 22:00 to 6:00. The decision was made due to complaints from residents about noise and garbage and security problems in the city center.
The Ukrainian studio GSC Game World and Xbox will create a documentary about the development of S. T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in the war. The film will showcase personal stories of developers who worked in the war zone and survived the studio's relocation to Prague.
Ukrainian doctor Vitaliy Slavnov from Odesa died in Prague as a result of a piece of cornice falling. The tragedy occurred during a heavy downpour, and the police are investigating the incident as negligent homicide.
From August 9 to September 15, on weekends, Mukachevo-Kosice trains will run with an extra carriage. This will help avoid ticket shortages during peak periods and provide convenient connections to night trains to Bratislava and Prague.
Aleksander Franchetti, a member of the 'Sevastopol self-defense', was sentenced to 5 years in prison and deportation from the Czech Republic for 10 years.
Michal Koudelka, the head of the Czech Security Service, spoke about the precarious security situation in the world. He named Russia, China, and Iran as the main threats to Europe, as well as terrorism, extremism, and cyberattacks.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Prague with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala to discuss economic and defense cooperation, energy challenges, and the implementation of the Peace Formula.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will hold intergovernmental consultations with Czech officials in Prague to discuss ammunition supplies, EU and NATO integration, joint projects, infrastructure, energy, and signing bilateral agreements.
Protesters doused the Russian Embassy in Prague with a red liquid symbolizing blood in response to Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on July 8.
In Slovakia, a train collided with a bus at a railroad crossing, killing 5 people and injuring 5 others.
Russia is banning access to more than 80 Western media outlets from 25 EU countries, accusing them of spreading disinformation.
In Hamburg, police shot and killed a man with an axe and a Molotov cocktail who was threatening Dutch fans and police near the Euro 2024 fan zone.
The Czech Republic may train 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen on its territory this year, but does not plan to send instructors to Ukraine due to the geographical proximity of the two countries.
RegioJet has paid all expenses for the funeral and repatriation of the bodies of two Ukrainian women from the Odessa region who died in a train collision in the Czech Republic.
Two Ukrainian citizens were among four killed in a collision between a passenger and freight train near the Czech city of Pardubice, and Ukrainian diplomats have contacted relatives of one victim, but are still searching for relatives of the second victim.
Replacement train No. 1021 has already arrived in Kosice with passengers in the direction of chop - then to Transcarpathia, an agreement was reached with our Slovak colleagues: they will promptly transport our passengers by backup buses.