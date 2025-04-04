$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12874 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22611 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61356 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208232 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119576 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387171 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307408 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213183 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243932 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254956 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127146 views

02:15 PM • 127146 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208232 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387171 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252076 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252076 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307408 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 924 views

07:44 PM • 924 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12133 views

05:58 PM • 12133 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41775 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41775 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69906 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69906 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55812 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55812 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Prague

An aviation brand with Ukrainian roots will launch three new flights to Chisinau

SkyUp Airlines is opening new European destinations from Chisinau. Promotional tickets from EUR 14.5 are available only on April 4 for flights until October 1, 2025.

Economy • 03:27 PM • 10602 views

Charles University leaves X due to changes in social media policy

The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.

News of the World • April 2, 04:13 AM • 12382 views

Last year, Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm shells at the initiative of the Czech Republic

Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. 18 countries have allocated $1.8 billion for the purchase of ammunition, and the total volume of supplies will reach 1.5 million shells.

War • February 25, 07:32 PM • 34070 views

Rallies in support of Ukraine held in Prague and Brussels

A massive rally in support of Ukraine was held on Prague's Old Town Square with the participation of President Petr Pavel. Similar rallies were also held in Brno and Brussels, and one in Pilsen is scheduled for February 24.

Society • February 23, 11:22 PM • 33964 views

Beavers in the Czech Republic saved the state 1.2 million euros on the arrangement of the reserve

A family of eight beavers created wetlands in the Brdy Nature Reserve on their own, doing the work for the state. In other parts of the Czech Republic, beavers are causing problems by destroying dams and cutting down trees.

News of the World • February 14, 04:48 PM • 161335 views

A center for the return of Ukrainian refugees may appear in Prague by June

A Unity Hub center may appear in Prague by June to help Ukrainian refugees return home. The project will be jointly funded by Ukraine, the Czech Interior Ministry and the EU.

Society • February 6, 02:14 PM • 67376 views

Man convicted in Germany for murder of 9-year-old girl from Ukraine

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 9-year-old girl from Ukraine in Germany. The perpetrator, the former partner of the child's mother, strangled the girl on her way to school after breaking up with her.

Crimes and emergencies • January 31, 01:35 PM • 45080 views

Czechs are less interested in Ukraine, but support pressure on Russia - poll

Czechs' interest in the situation in Ukraine has decreased by 14% to 43% of the population. At the same time, 73% of citizens support diplomatic pressure on Russia, and 42% approve of military assistance to Ukraine.

Society • January 24, 09:04 AM • 28201 views

“City-savior": Zelensky handed over a special insignia from Ukraine to the mayor of Warsaw

The President of Ukraine has awarded Warsaw the “City of Savior” distinction for helping Ukrainian refugees and supporting Ukraine. Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski received the award during Zelenskyy's visit to Poland.

Society • January 15, 06:52 PM • 36473 views

New railway routes are launched from Ukraine to the EU: where you can now travel by train

Ukraine launches two new rail routes to Bratislava and Budapest on December 15. It is also increasing the number of trains to Warsaw and expanding connections to the western regions of Ukraine.

Society • November 21, 11:30 AM • 17989 views

Czech President calls for restrictions on certain types of weapons: what is proposed

Petr Pavel supports the introduction of stricter restrictions on certain types of weapons in the Czech Republic. The president proposes to ban the use of silencers for short-barreled weapons and is considering additional restrictions.

News of the World • November 14, 06:58 PM • 16360 views

Elections in Georgia: all those who voted will be able to visit up to 30 nightclubs and bars for free

Venues in different cities of Georgia and abroad are holding National Election After Party events. Voters with a voting record will receive free entry and a drink at bars and clubs.

News of the World • October 24, 01:29 PM • 17741 views

Skies over Ukraine are still closed: the Ministry of Development clarifies information on “permission” for international flights from Lviv and Kyiv

Supernova Airlines has been authorized to operate charter flights to the EU, but not regular international flights from Ukraine. The skies over Ukraine remain closed due to the security situation.

Economy • October 22, 04:30 PM • 26634 views

Nova Poshta Airlines receives permission to operate international flights from Lviv and Kyiv

Supernova Airlines, a subsidiary of Nova Poshta, has received permission to operate regular international flights from Lviv and Kyiv starting November 1. The company will operate flights to Prague 7 times a week.

Economy • October 22, 02:59 PM • 25994 views

Prague bans night pub tours for groups of tourists

The Prague authorities have banned organized night tours of pubs for tourist groups from 22:00 to 6:00. The decision was made due to complaints from residents about noise and garbage and security problems in the city center.

News of the World • October 16, 07:29 AM • 12082 views

GSC Game World and Xbox to make a documentary about the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in the war

The Ukrainian studio GSC Game World and Xbox will create a documentary about the development of S. T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in the war. The film will showcase personal stories of developers who worked in the war zone and survived the studio's relocation to Prague.

Technologies • September 17, 06:56 PM • 101065 views

A Ukrainian doctor from Odesa died in Prague due to the fall of a piece of cornice from a building - media

Ukrainian doctor Vitaliy Slavnov from Odesa died in Prague as a result of a piece of cornice falling. The tragedy occurred during a heavy downpour, and the police are investigating the incident as negligent homicide.

Society • August 9, 05:27 PM • 49069 views

Number of seats on the train to Slovakia is being increased during the peak period

From August 9 to September 15, on weekends, Mukachevo-Kosice trains will run with an extra carriage. This will help avoid ticket shortages during peak periods and provide convenient connections to night trains to Bratislava and Prague.

Society • August 9, 01:34 PM • 17624 views

Court in Prague sentences Russian "self-defense" activist Franchetti to 5 years in prison - media

Aleksander Franchetti, a member of the 'Sevastopol self-defense', was sentenced to 5 years in prison and deportation from the Czech Republic for 10 years.

Politics • August 7, 06:24 PM • 50847 views

“The world is on the verge of a global collision": Czech intelligence chief calls Russia, China and Iran threats to Europe

Michal Koudelka, the head of the Czech Security Service, spoke about the precarious security situation in the world. He named Russia, China, and Iran as the main threats to Europe, as well as terrorism, extremism, and cyberattacks.

News of the World • July 28, 12:40 PM • 26335 views

Shmyhal met with Czech Prime Minister Fiala to discuss defense cooperation and energy challenges

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Prague with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala to discuss economic and defense cooperation, energy challenges, and the implementation of the Peace Formula.

War • July 16, 12:00 PM • 38497 views

Shmyhal travels to Prague to discuss ammunition supplies, EU and NATO integration, and joint projects

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will hold intergovernmental consultations with Czech officials in Prague to discuss ammunition supplies, EU and NATO integration, joint projects, infrastructure, energy, and signing bilateral agreements.

Economy • July 16, 10:13 AM • 106506 views

Russian Embassy in Prague doused with red liquid amid missile strikes on Ukraine

Protesters doused the Russian Embassy in Prague with a red liquid symbolizing blood in response to Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on July 8.

Crimes and emergencies • July 9, 06:59 AM • 16186 views

In Slovakia, a train collides with a bus: 5 dead and 5 injured

In Slovakia, a train collided with a bus at a railroad crossing, killing 5 people and injuring 5 others.

Society • June 27, 08:17 PM • 35386 views

Russia bans access to more than 80 Western media outlets

Russia is banning access to more than 80 Western media outlets from 25 EU countries, accusing them of spreading disinformation.

War • June 26, 02:30 AM • 106972 views

Police shoot a man with an axe near the Euro 2024 fan zone in Hamburg

In Hamburg, police shot and killed a man with an axe and a Molotov cocktail who was threatening Dutch fans and police near the Euro 2024 fan zone.

News of the World • June 16, 03:49 PM • 23279 views

Czech Republic to train 4 thousand Ukrainian soldiers on its territory

The Czech Republic may train 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen on its territory this year, but does not plan to send instructors to Ukraine due to the geographical proximity of the two countries.

War • June 8, 11:15 PM • 26202 views

RegioJet, whose train was involved in an accident in the Czech Republic, covered all expenses related to the burial of the dead Ukrainian women

RegioJet has paid all expenses for the funeral and repatriation of the bodies of two Ukrainian women from the Odessa region who died in a train collision in the Czech Republic.

Society • June 7, 01:41 PM • 20389 views

One of the Ukrainian women who died on the railway in the Czech Republic has no first-degree relatives - consul

Two Ukrainian citizens were among four killed in a collision between a passenger and freight train near the Czech city of Pardubice, and Ukrainian diplomats have contacted relatives of one victim, but are still searching for relatives of the second victim.

Society • June 6, 05:50 PM • 55138 views

Train collision in the Czech Republic: all passengers of flights "stuck" due to the accident were provided with a connection

Replacement train No. 1021 has already arrived in Kosice with passengers in the direction of chop - then to Transcarpathia, an agreement was reached with our Slovak colleagues: they will promptly transport our passengers by backup buses.

Society • June 6, 04:07 PM • 31412 views