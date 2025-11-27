"Europe is thinking about the unthinkable: retaliatory actions against Russia": Politico learned the details

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
08:20 AM • 3436 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 11748 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 10292 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 31911 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 32992 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 66319 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 33410 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31382 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21693 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 13373 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0m/s
98%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigationNovember 27, 01:14 AM • 19751 views
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNSNovember 27, 02:18 AM • 19920 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 13054 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 20037 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advance04:30 AM • 4788 views
Publications
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 2404 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 11748 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 32371 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 66319 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 36810 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Steve Witkoff
Jerome Powell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Geneva
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 4778 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 40234 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 74312 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 90484 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 90200 views
Actual
Technology
The New York Times
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

"Europe is thinking about the unthinkable: retaliatory actions against Russia": Politico learned the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

European countries are considering joint offensive cyber operations and surprise military exercises in response to Russia's hybrid attacks. This comes amid an unprecedented number of sabotage acts and attempted attacks linked to Moscow.

"Europe is thinking about the unthinkable: retaliatory actions against Russia": Politico learned the details

European countries are considering joint offensive cyber operations and surprise military exercises, as Moscow intensifies its campaign to destabilize NATO allies, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Russian drones and agents are unleashing attacks on NATO countries, and Europe is now doing what would have seemed strange a few years ago: planning how to strike back.

- the publication states.

According to two senior European government officials and three EU diplomats, "ideas range from joint offensive cyber operations against Russia and faster and more coordinated attribution of hybrid attacks by quickly pointing the finger at Moscow, to surprise NATO-led military exercises."

"The Russians are constantly testing the limits - what is the response, how far can we go?" Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said in an interview. "A more proactive response is needed. And the signal is sent not by words, but by actions."

"Overall, Europe and the alliance must ask themselves how long we are willing to tolerate this type of hybrid warfare... [and] whether we should consider becoming more actively involved in this area ourselves," German State Secretary for Defense Florian Hahn told Welt TV last week.

Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ27.11.25, 10:20 • 3442 views

As the publication notes, "hybrid attacks are nothing new." It adds: "But the scale and frequency of current attacks are unprecedented." Globsec, a Prague-based think tank, estimates that between January and July, more than 110 acts of sabotage and attempted attacks by individuals linked to Moscow were carried out in Europe, mainly in Poland and France.

"Today's world offers a much more open - one might even say creative - space for foreign policy," Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin said at an October conference in Valdai, adding: "We are closely monitoring the growing militarization of Europe. Is this just rhetoric, or is it time for us to respond?"

"Forced to take measures": the Kremlin responded to the warning of the German Minister of Defense about the start of a Russia-NATO war17.11.25, 14:14 • 2806 views

"Russia may view the EU and NATO as rivals or even enemies - former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the Kremlin's security council Dmitry Medvedev said last month: 'The US is our adversary.' However, Europe does not want a war with nuclear Russia, so it must figure out how to respond in a way that deters Moscow but does not cross any Kremlin red lines that could lead to open war," the publication states.

That doesn't mean flinching, according to Swedish defense chief General Micael Bydén. "We cannot afford to be afraid and too wary of escalation," he said in an interview. "We need to show firmness."

So far, the response has been to strengthen defenses, the publication notes. After Russian military drones were shot down over Poland, NATO said it would strengthen the alliance's drones and air defenses on its eastern flank - a call echoed by the EU.

NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz25.11.25, 15:00 • 12411 views

As the publication points out, frequent Russian provocations are changing the tone in European capitals.

But, "despite increasingly fierce rhetoric, the question of what a more decisive response means remains open."

"This is partly due to the difference between Moscow and Brussels - the latter is more constrained, operating within the rules," according to Kevin Limonier, professor and deputy director of the Paris-based think tank GEODE.

"This raises an ethical and philosophical question: can states governed by the rule of law afford to use the same tools... and the same strategies as the Russians?" he asked.

For now, countries like Germany and Romania are changing rules that will allow authorities to shoot down drones flying over airports and militarily sensitive sites.

US to help Romania repel Russian drone attacks with Merops system – Defense Minister25.11.25, 18:55 • 3556 views

Meanwhile, national security services, the publication writes, can operate in a legal "gray area." Allies from Denmark to the Czech Republic already allow offensive cyber operations. In 2017, the UK reportedly hacked ISIS networks to gain information about the terrorist group's early-stage drone development program.

Allies must "act more proactively in cyber offense," Braže believes, and focus on "increasing situational awareness - combining and coordinating security and intelligence services."

Von der Leyen advised to create a European spy service similar to the CIA30.10.24, 16:38 • 16987 views

"In practice, countries can use cyber methods to attack systems critical to Russia's military efforts, such as the Yelabuga economic zone in Tatarstan in east-central Russia, where Moscow produces Shahed drones, as well as energy facilities or trains carrying weapons," said Filip Bryjka, a political scientist and expert on hybrid threats at the Polish Academy of Sciences. "We can attack the system and disrupt its functioning," he said.

Europe must also figure out how to respond to Russia's large-scale disinformation campaigns with its own efforts at home, the publication writes.

"Russian public opinion... is somewhat inaccessible," said one senior military official. "We need to work with allies who have a fairly detailed understanding of Russian thinking - this means that cooperation must also be established in the field of information warfare."

However, any new measures "must have plausible deniability," one EU diplomat said.

At the same time, the publication notes that NATO, for its part, is a defensive organization, and therefore it is suspicious of offensive operations. "Asymmetric responses are an important part of the conversation," said one NATO diplomat, but "we are not going to stoop to the same tactics as Russia."

Instead, the alliance should prioritize demonstrations of force that illustrate strength and unity, said Oana Lungescu, former NATO spokeswoman and fellow at the London-based think tank Royal United Services Institute. In practice, this means quickly announcing whether Moscow is behind a hybrid attack and conducting "no-notice" military exercises on the Russian border with Lithuania or Estonia, the publication points out.

Rutte plans to strengthen emphasis on NATO's nuclear capabilities as a deterrent against Russia08.11.25, 11:45 • 3660 views

Meanwhile, the Centre of Excellence on Hybrid Threats in Helsinki, supported by NATO and bringing together allied officials, also "provides expertise and training" and develops "policies to counter these threats," said Marten ten Wolde, a senior analyst at the organization.

"Undoubtedly, more work needs to be done on hybrid attacks," said one senior NATO diplomat, including increasing collective attribution after attacks and ensuring that "by various means we demonstrate that we are paying attention and can flexibly reallocate resources."

Russia created a network for hybrid warfare against the EU: report05.11.25, 20:46 • 5301 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
Energy
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Helsinki
Prague
NATO
Shahed-136
European Union
Denmark
France
Lithuania
Sweden
Great Britain
Czech Republic
Germany
Romania
United States
Estonia
Poland