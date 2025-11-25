NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Photo: x.com/KosiniakKamysz

NATO must accelerate efforts to strengthen the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones. This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, as reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

This statement came after Romania twice scrambled Eurofighter Typhoon and F-16 fighter jets on November 25 due to the detection of drone incursions into its airspace, and thus into EU and NATO airspace.

Operation "Eastern Guardian" needs reinforcement. Eight countries have declared their forces, this needs to be accelerated. This is also a conclusion if this violation is confirmed today - Kosiniak-Kamysz stated after a meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on November 25, a Russian drone crashed into a house in Moldova. Also, a drone flying towards Romania was reported in the neighboring country.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine also reported on a Russian drone flying into Romania. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the probable border crossing, and residents of border Romanian settlements received a RO-Alert about the possible fall of objects.