Eurofighter Typhoon

Military sources have dismissed Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire, calling it "political theater. " The US also does not support this idea.
The Swedish Ministry of Defense stated that the transfer of ASC890 aircraft to Ukraine is proceeding without delays, but the timing depends on the readiness of the F-16s. Sweden is also helping to train Ukrainian pilots.
The British Prime Minister discussed sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine to cover troops in the event of their deployment. This is due to uncertainty about US support.
The United Kingdom is considering sending Typhoon fighter jets to protect Ukraine's airspace as part of a peace deal. The government is looking for ways to provide security guarantees without deploying large numbers of ground troops.
Two German Patriot air defense systems are deployed to protect the Jasionka airport in Rzeszow for 6 months. Up to 95% of the aid for Ukraine passes through this logistics hub.
A series of incidents in the Baltic Sea, including the shooting of a German helicopter and damage to an undersea cable, point to hybrid warfare by Russia. NATO recorded about 300 interceptions of Russian aircraft last year.
Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea. Among those intercepted were an An-72 transport aircraft, a su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and an IL-20.
The British military has successfully tested the SPEAR guided missile with a range of up to 100 km. The missile is designed for the F-35 and can destroy air defense systems, ships, tanks and other targets.
A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 hit severe turbulence during a flight from Buenos Aires to Frankfurt. The incident occurred at an altitude of 10,000 meters, with 329 passengers and 19 crew members on board.
Germany scrambled fighter jets over a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane that flew into international waters of the Baltic Sea. The plane was flying without radio communication or a flight plan between Rügen, Germany, and Bornholm, Denmark.
Germany is softening its position on arms sales to Turkey. A technical delegation has already arrived in Turkey to discuss the details of a possible deal.
A Russian Il-38 violated Japanese airspace three times on September 23. In response, Japanese fighter jets used flares for the first time, and Tokyo lodged a strong protest with the Russian government.
Work is underway to achieve superiority in the sky.
Italian Eurofighter Typhoons intercepted unidentified aircraft in Baltic airspace. The fighters took off from a base in Lithuania on the orders of the NATO surveillance center in Germany.
The United Kingdom plans to deploy Eurofighter Typhoons in Poland next year to help patrol Polish airspace and strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.
Britain sends six fighter jets to Romania as part of NATO mission.
Swedish and German fighter jets intercept a Russian reconnaissance plane off the Swedish coast after it entered the flight information zone southeast of Blekinge.
German fighter jets intercepted a Russian spy plane flying without a transponder over the Baltic Sea on April 6.
Italian Eurofighter jets intercepted two russian planes flying over international waters in the Baltic Sea during a NATO air control mission on Thursday and Friday.
Russia is believed to have jammed the GPS signal of a British Air Force plane carrying the country's defense minister for 30 minutes.
Albania has turned an old Soviet air base into a regional center for NATO air operations in the Western Balkans.
Over the next nine months, the German Air Force will take control of patrolling NATO airspace over Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from an air base in Latvia.
German and French fighter jets were scrambled and escorted a Russian military aircraft near their borders without incident as part of NATO air patrol missions.
The United States and Britain fired missiles at 18 Houthi targets in Yemen, destroying weapons caches, air defense systems, radars and helicopters used by the Iranian-backed group.
UK Defense Secretary Grant Shepps defended the recent joint US-British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen as a proportionate response to Houthi attacks.
Turkey is in talks with the UK and Spain to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, despite having recently signed a $23 billion deal with the US to buy F-16s, as its request for F-16s may not be approved by Congress.
Germany scrambles fighter jet to intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft spotted over the Baltic Sea off its coast.