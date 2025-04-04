Eurofighter Typhoon

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13381 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23531 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61894 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120056 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388017 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308011 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213270 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243985 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127953 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209148 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388017 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252456 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308011 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1274 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12295 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42383 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70488 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56368 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

Eurofighter Typhoon

News by theme

Starmer's peace plan for Ukraine criticized as "political theater" - The Telegraph

Military sources have dismissed Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire, calling it "political theater. " The US also does not support this idea.

War • March 24, 07:33 AM • 55150 views

Sweden announced when Ukraine will receive long-range radar detection and control aircraft

The Swedish Ministry of Defense stated that the transfer of ASC890 aircraft to Ukraine is proceeding without delays, but the timing depends on the readiness of the F-16s. Sweden is also helping to train Ukrainian pilots.

War • March 21, 04:36 PM • 42736 views

Britain is considering sending its fighter jets to Ukraine for air defense – The Telegraph

The British Prime Minister discussed sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine to cover troops in the event of their deployment. This is due to uncertainty about US support.

Politics • March 21, 10:41 AM • 15500 views

Britain ready to send Typhoon fighter jets to help keep peace in Ukraine - The Times

The United Kingdom is considering sending Typhoon fighter jets to protect Ukraine's airspace as part of a peace deal. The government is looking for ways to provide security guarantees without deploying large numbers of ground troops.

War • February 19, 08:48 AM • 78465 views

German Patriot troops start patrolling near the Polish-Ukrainian border

Two German Patriot air defense systems are deployed to protect the Jasionka airport in Rzeszow for 6 months. Up to 95% of the aid for Ukraine passes through this logistics hub.

War • January 23, 02:45 PM • 23551 views

Baltic Sea becomes the epicenter of Russia's hybrid war against NATO - media

A series of incidents in the Baltic Sea, including the shooting of a German helicopter and damage to an undersea cable, point to hybrid warfare by Russia. NATO recorded about 300 interceptions of Russian aircraft last year.

War • January 3, 03:50 PM • 28492 views

Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea

Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea. Among those intercepted were an An-72 transport aircraft, a su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and an IL-20.

News of the World • December 9, 11:00 PM • 19214 views

Britain successfully tests SPEAR cruise missile with a range of up to 100 km

The British military has successfully tested the SPEAR guided missile with a range of up to 100 km. The missile is designed for the F-35 and can destroy air defense systems, ships, tanks and other targets.

News of the World • November 18, 04:00 AM • 21958 views

Strong turbulence during a Lufthansa flight injures 11 passengers

A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 hit severe turbulence during a flight from Buenos Aires to Frankfurt. The incident occurred at an altitude of 10,000 meters, with 329 passengers and 19 crew members on board.

News of the World • November 12, 04:09 PM • 20961 views

Germany scrambles fighter jets over Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea

Germany scrambled fighter jets over a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane that flew into international waters of the Baltic Sea. The plane was flying without radio communication or a flight plan between Rügen, Germany, and Bornholm, Denmark.

War • October 16, 05:55 PM • 23852 views

Germany may authorize the sale of Eurofighter jets to Turkey

Germany is softening its position on arms sales to Turkey. A technical delegation has already arrived in Turkey to discuss the details of a possible deal.

News of the World • October 13, 06:32 PM • 28830 views

Japanese fighter jet intercepts Russian military aircraft and fires flares

A Russian Il-38 violated Japanese airspace three times on September 23. In response, Japanese fighter jets used flares for the first time, and Tokyo lodged a strong protest with the Russian government.

News of the World • September 23, 03:33 PM • 18080 views

Umerov: Ukraine will receive F-16, Migare, and is negotiating Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters

Work is underway to achieve superiority in the sky.

War • September 22, 08:39 AM • 47553 views

Italy scrambles fighter jets over unidentified planes in the Baltic

Italian Eurofighter Typhoons intercepted unidentified aircraft in Baltic airspace. The fighters took off from a base in Lithuania on the orders of the NATO surveillance center in Germany.

War • August 6, 10:45 PM • 110331 views

UK to send Eurofighter Typhoon fighters to Poland next year to strengthen air defense

The United Kingdom plans to deploy Eurofighter Typhoons in Poland next year to help patrol Polish airspace and strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.

News of the World • April 23, 11:23 PM • 23243 views

British Typhoon fighter jets arrive in Romania

Britain sends six fighter jets to Romania as part of NATO mission.

War • April 10, 01:59 AM • 101166 views

Sweden scrambles fighter jets over Russian military plane

Swedish and German fighter jets intercept a Russian reconnaissance plane off the Swedish coast after it entered the flight information zone southeast of Blekinge.

War • April 9, 11:57 PM • 31356 views

German fighter jets take to the air over the Baltic Sea because of a Russian plane

German fighter jets intercepted a Russian spy plane flying without a transponder over the Baltic Sea on April 6.

News of the World • April 7, 10:14 AM • 34933 views

Italian Eurofighter intercepts russian planes over the Baltic Sea

Italian Eurofighter jets intercepted two russian planes flying over international waters in the Baltic Sea during a NATO air control mission on Thursday and Friday.

News of the World • March 30, 01:37 AM • 35058 views

Russia "jammed the signal" of the British Air Force plane carrying British Defense Minister Shapps - media

Russia is believed to have jammed the GPS signal of a British Air Force plane carrying the country's defense minister for 30 minutes.

War • March 14, 02:56 PM • 30462 views

A new NATO air base was opened in Albania, which will become the center of the Alliance's air operations

Albania has turned an old Soviet air base into a regional center for NATO air operations in the Western Balkans.

News of the World • March 4, 04:11 PM • 23376 views

Germany will control NATO airspace over the Baltic States

Over the next nine months, the German Air Force will take control of patrolling NATO airspace over Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from an air base in Latvia.

News of the World • March 3, 11:32 PM • 31117 views

Germany scrambles fighter jets over Russian Il-20M

German and French fighter jets were scrambled and escorted a Russian military aircraft near their borders without incident as part of NATO air patrol missions.

War • February 28, 12:10 AM • 30692 views

The United States and the United Kingdom carry out air strikes on 18 Houthi targets in Yemen

The United States and Britain fired missiles at 18 Houthi targets in Yemen, destroying weapons caches, air defense systems, radars and helicopters used by the Iranian-backed group.

News of the World • February 25, 02:06 AM • 33817 views

British Defense Minister talks about strikes on Yemeni Houthis

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shepps defended the recent joint US-British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen as a proportionate response to Houthi attacks.

War • February 4, 01:57 AM • 30732 views

Turkey wants to buy 40 fighter jets from Britain and Spain

Turkey is in talks with the UK and Spain to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, despite having recently signed a $23 billion deal with the US to buy F-16s, as its request for F-16s may not be approved by Congress.

News of the World • February 2, 02:13 AM • 37156 views

Germany scrambles a fighter jet to intercept a Russian military plane

Germany scrambles fighter jet to intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft spotted over the Baltic Sea off its coast.

News of the World • January 31, 07:18 AM • 17834 views