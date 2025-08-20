German fighter jets scrambled in Romania amid Russian drone attack on Ukraine near the border

In Romania, two German Eurofighter fighter jets were scrambled amid the detection of "drone groups" launched by Russia to attack Ukraine near the border with Romania, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, "on the night of August 19-20, two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft belonging to the German Air Force, deployed at the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base to perform enhanced air patrol missions, were scrambled to monitor the air situation in the border area with Ukraine, in the north of Tulcea county."

"The air surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defense detected groups of drones launched by the Russian Federation that attacked Ukrainian ports on the Danube. During the mission, no intrusions of any aircraft into the national airspace were recorded," the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported.

The aircraft, as indicated, returned to base and landed safely at 01:10 local time.

