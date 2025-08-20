$41.360.10
Exclusive
06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Publications
Exclusives
German fighter jets scrambled in Romania amid Russian drone attack on Ukraine near the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced the scrambling of two German Eurofighter jets after detecting groups of Russian drones near the border with Ukraine. The aircraft monitored the air situation in the border area in the north of Tulcea county.

German fighter jets scrambled in Romania amid Russian drone attack on Ukraine near the border

In Romania, two German Eurofighter fighter jets were scrambled amid the detection of "drone groups" launched by Russia to attack Ukraine near the border with Romania, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, "on the night of August 19-20, two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft belonging to the German Air Force, deployed at the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base to perform enhanced air patrol missions, were scrambled to monitor the air situation in the border area with Ukraine, in the north of Tulcea county."

"The air surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defense detected groups of drones launched by the Russian Federation that attacked Ukrainian ports on the Danube. During the mission, no intrusions of any aircraft into the national airspace were recorded," the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported.

The aircraft, as indicated, returned to base and landed safely at 01:10 local time.

Russian attack affected infrastructure and production facilities in Izmail - RMA20.08.25, 08:26 • 1722 views

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Eurofighter Typhoon
Tulcea
Danube
Germany
Romania
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle