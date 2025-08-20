Russian attack affected infrastructure and production facilities in Izmail - RMA

In the Odesa region, Russian troops attacked Izmail with drones at night, damaging infrastructure facilities and production premises. The fires that broke out have been extinguished, and one person is known to have been injured, confirmed Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Odesa region endured another night attack by enemy strike drones. In Izmail, infrastructure facilities and production premises were damaged. Fires broke out on site, which our firefighters promptly extinguished. One injured man is known, and he is being provided with all necessary medical assistance. - Kiper reported.

According to him, law enforcement officers are documenting another crime committed by Russians against the peaceful residents of Odesa region.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

