Massive UAV attack on Odesa region: one injured, port infrastructure damaged

On the night of August 20, Russian troops carried out a UAV attack on the Izmail district of Odesa region. Preliminarily, hits on port infrastructure were recorded. This was reported by the Izmail District State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the administration, as a result of the attack, infrastructure facilities were damaged and fires broke out, which are being promptly extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service in Odesa region.

One injured person is also reported to be receiving medical assistance.

Recall

On August 18, Russian troops massively attacked Odesa region with attack UAVs. As a result of the hits, a large-scale fire broke out at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility in the suburbs of Odesa.

