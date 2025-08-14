$41.510.09
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM • 43565 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 41298 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 30461 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 33982 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
August 14, 09:32 AM • 49110 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 161856 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 86542 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 84201 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 74067 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
The SBU exposed an FSB agent network that was preparing for a new Russian shelling of Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

The SBU neutralized an FSB agent network in Odesa region that was coordinating Russian air attacks. Four participants and a resident who collected data on military facilities and air defense were detained.

The SBU exposed an FSB agent network that was preparing for a new Russian shelling of Odesa region

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine neutralized an FSB agent network that was adjusting Russian air attacks on defense infrastructure facilities in southern Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As a result of a multi-stage special operation in Odesa region, four members of the enemy cell, along with the resident (senior agent) of the group, were detained.

The defendants prepared for the FSB coordinates of weapons, ammunition, and equipment storage depots of Ukrainian troops, and also searched for geolocations of Ukrainian air defense units to adjust Russian attacks bypassing Ukrainian air defense.

- the post says.

As the investigation established, the resident of the Russian agency was a security guard at a local sports martial arts school. To remotely recruit the man, the occupiers involved his acquaintance from Crimea, who cooperates with the Russian special service and is close to the former People's Deputy from the Party of Regions, Ihor Markov.

Subsequently, following FSB instructions, the resident formed his own group of informants, which included his friends: a sports section coach, a taxi driver, and his wife – a saleswoman in a local store. To carry out the enemy's task, the group members spied on the movement of military and civilian cargo vehicles in the direction of probable logistics centers of the Defense Forces.

- reports the SBU.

It is noted that additionally, the defendants in everyday conversations extracted intelligence from local residents, including visitors to the sports school, taxi clients, or customers in the store.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the collected data was transmitted by agents to the resident during personal meetings or by phone, using code words for conspiracy.

SBU officers exposed the Russian agency at the very beginning of its intelligence activity, documented it, and detained it in full.

SBU investigators informed the defendants of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

◾️ Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law);

◾️ Part 2 of Art. 114-2 (dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine).

The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

Recall

A woman collected coordinates for massive missile and drone attacks on Odesa, targeting military facilities. She was detained, communication devices were seized, and she was convicted of treason.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Crimea
Odesa