The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine neutralized an FSB agent network that was adjusting Russian air attacks on defense infrastructure facilities in southern Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

As a result of a multi-stage special operation in Odesa region, four members of the enemy cell, along with the resident (senior agent) of the group, were detained.

The defendants prepared for the FSB coordinates of weapons, ammunition, and equipment storage depots of Ukrainian troops, and also searched for geolocations of Ukrainian air defense units to adjust Russian attacks bypassing Ukrainian air defense. - the post says.

As the investigation established, the resident of the Russian agency was a security guard at a local sports martial arts school. To remotely recruit the man, the occupiers involved his acquaintance from Crimea, who cooperates with the Russian special service and is close to the former People's Deputy from the Party of Regions, Ihor Markov.

Subsequently, following FSB instructions, the resident formed his own group of informants, which included his friends: a sports section coach, a taxi driver, and his wife – a saleswoman in a local store. To carry out the enemy's task, the group members spied on the movement of military and civilian cargo vehicles in the direction of probable logistics centers of the Defense Forces. - reports the SBU.

It is noted that additionally, the defendants in everyday conversations extracted intelligence from local residents, including visitors to the sports school, taxi clients, or customers in the store.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the collected data was transmitted by agents to the resident during personal meetings or by phone, using code words for conspiracy.

SBU officers exposed the Russian agency at the very beginning of its intelligence activity, documented it, and detained it in full.

SBU investigators informed the defendants of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

◾️ Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law);

◾️ Part 2 of Art. 114-2 (dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine).

The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

A woman collected coordinates for massive missile and drone attacks on Odesa, targeting military facilities. She was detained, communication devices were seized, and she was convicted of treason.

