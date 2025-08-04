$41.760.05
SBU prevented a terrorist attack in Dnipro: drug-addicted woman prepared an explosion near an administrative building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

SBU counterintelligence prevented a terrorist attack in Dnipro, detaining a 29-year-old drug addict from Vinnytsia who was preparing an explosion near an administrative building. The woman, recruited by the Russian Federation, received an improvised explosive device in Pavlohrad and hid it in Dnipro.

SBU prevented a terrorist attack in Dnipro: drug-addicted woman prepared an explosion near an administrative building

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service prevented a new terrorist attack in the frontline city of Dnipro. As a result of comprehensive measures, a Russian agent was detained who was preparing an explosion near the administrative building of one of the law enforcement agencies in the central part of the city, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

As the investigation established, the order from the Russian Federation was carried out by a 29-year-old drug addict from Vinnytsia, who came to the attention of the occupiers when she was looking for "easy money" on Telegram.

After recruiting the woman, Russian special services "dispatched" her to Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There, following the curator's instructions, she retrieved an improvised explosive device (IED) from a cache.

Later, the suspect received a new task: to arrive in Dnipro, settle in a pre-rented apartment, and conduct additional reconnaissance near the law enforcement building where the Rashists planned the explosion.

At the same time, the agent found a "convenient" location for a cache near the planned terrorist attack site, where she hid the IED and transmitted the corresponding coordinates to the curator.

Prepared a double terrorist attack near the TCC: FSB agents detained in Mykolaiv24.07.25, 11:46 • 3358 views

Then the direct perpetrator of the terrorist act was supposed to retrieve the explosives from the cache, plant them near the state institution, and activate them.

SBU officers acted preemptively – they seized the IED from the hiding place and neutralized it, and then detained the suspect while she was attempting to flee the city.

The detention took place at a checkpoint, through which the agent tried to pass by bus in the direction of Odesa, where she planned to "lie low."

Additionally

SBU investigators informed her of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Prepared terrorist attacks against Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers: 7 more Russian agents exposed22.07.25, 17:28 • 4286 views

Comprehensive measures were carried out by SBU officers in the Dnipropetrovsk region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

It should be recalled that in July, the Security Service prevented another terrorist attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which was ordered by the Russian Federation.

Antonina Tumanova

