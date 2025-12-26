Bus explosion in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances of incident

Law enforcement officers in the capital are investigating the circumstances of an explosion in a bus in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

Police are investigating the circumstances of a bus explosion in the Podilskyi district of the capital. Information about casualties is being established. Police patrols, explosives experts, and other emergency services have been dispatched to the scene. - the message says.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties as a result of this incident.

The vehicle was standing without passengers at the final stop. Shortly after the driver started moving, an explosion occurred.

The police added that more details would be published later.

