06:17 PM • 3308 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 13192 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 15492 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 21935 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 36648 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 24150 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 19311 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18836 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20651 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 43493 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
Electricity outage schedules
Bus explosion in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances of incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

An explosion occurred on a bus in Kyiv's Podilskyi district, the circumstances of which are currently being investigated by law enforcement. Information about possible casualties is being clarified, and emergency services are working at the scene.

Bus explosion in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances of incident

Law enforcement officers in the capital are investigating the circumstances of an explosion in a bus in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

Police are investigating the circumstances of a bus explosion in the Podilskyi district of the capital. Information about casualties is being established. Police patrols, explosives experts, and other emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.

- the message says.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties as a result of this incident.

The vehicle was standing without passengers at the final stop. Shortly after the driver started moving, an explosion occurred.

The police added that more details would be published later.

Recall

A road accident occurred in the Kyiv region, as a result of which a child died.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Social network
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv