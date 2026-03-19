When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefs

$43.900.0550.520.11
ukenru
12:16 PM • 3778 views
NBU refrains from lowering the key policy rate due to inflation - maintains 15%
11:44 AM • 3606 views
General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in CrimeaVideo
Exclusive
11:36 AM • 9674 views
Will Ukrainians return home after the war?
Exclusive
10:35 AM • 11360 views
NACP received an appeal from IA UNN regarding the need to monitor the lifestyle of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Suvorov
March 18, 05:22 PM • 27122 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
Exclusive
March 18, 04:52 PM • 56269 views
New Moon on March 19: what it means and how to spend this period correctly
March 18, 04:35 PM • 42140 views
First successful case of extradition of a Russian citizen at Ukraine's request - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the Polish court's decision regarding Butyagin
Exclusive
March 18, 11:56 AM • 46073 views
Hryvnia began to strengthen - what will happen next with the national currency
March 18, 11:12 AM • 58909 views
Russia conducts IPSO against Hungarians in Zakarpattia - SBU exposes threat scheme
March 18, 09:39 AM • 36609 views
Intercity between Kyiv and Kharkiv to be temporarily restricted, plans to resume by end of March - Ukrzaliznytsia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2m/s
66%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pentagon requests over $200 billion for war with IranMarch 19, 04:32 AM • 14598 views
EU has a strategy for Orban at the summit over a €90 billion loan to Ukraine - PoliticoMarch 19, 06:25 AM • 21661 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 23811 views
Trump initiated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for peace guarantees - Pentagon08:07 AM • 17672 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and work09:28 AM • 17223 views
Publications
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefs01:10 PM • 1358 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical Negligence11:17 AM • 9552 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber10:55 AM • 10918 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and work09:28 AM • 17264 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 23874 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 23874 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 24953 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 44330 views
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been releasedVideoMarch 17, 07:22 PM • 39616 views
Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine takePhotoMarch 17, 03:31 PM • 43810 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Economist
Shahed-136

When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

Tomorrow, the length of day and night will become equal, marking the beginning of spring. Ukrainians traditionally bake larks and sing spring songs for the Sun.

When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefs

Tomorrow is the vernal equinox. This is not only a great astronomical event, but also the oldest agricultural holiday, common in many countries around the world. In ancient times, the vernal equinox was a real New Year and the beginning of a true spring, when all living things awaken and a new agricultural cycle begins - writes UNN.

Details

On this day, the duration of day and night is practically the same all over the Earth and is about 12 hours. For the Northern Hemisphere, where Ukraine is located, this means the onset of astronomical spring. From tomorrow, daylight hours will confidently increase, and night will decrease, until the summer solstice. The date of Easter according to the lunar-solar calendar is counted from the day of the vernal equinox.

For ancient Ukrainians and other Slavic peoples, the equinox was a real New Year - a time of awakening nature, rebirth of life, and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle.

Vernal equinox: astrologer told about the importance of this day19.03.24, 21:59 • 146101 view

Traditions and beliefs

One of the most famous traditions is baking larks. Since ancient times, on the vernal equinox, housewives baked cookies in the shape of birds. The lark symbolized the return of flocks from warm lands, bringing warmth. Therefore, the cookies were given to children, thrown up, and placed on tree branches.

Girls and women went out to the hills, danced in circles, and sang special ritual songs - vesnyanky and hayivky, glorifying the Sun and warmth. It was believed that bonfires on this day helped the Sun gain strength. Therefore, in the evening, everyone jumped over the fire to cleanse themselves of diseases and misfortunes accumulated during the winter.

Before the holiday, they always tidied up the house and yard, threw away old and unnecessary things to make room for new energy.

The Spring Equinox – the beginning of a new astrological year20.03.25, 08:55 • 207955 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

Publications
New Year
Village
Animals
Ukraine