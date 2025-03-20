The Spring Equinox – the beginning of a new astrological year

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107302 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168967 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106475 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343015 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173480 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144815 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196109 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124838 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160180 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38246 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85789 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23828 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20691 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16721 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85799 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107300 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168965 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160188 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20700 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23838 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38256 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47230 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135809 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Spring Equinox – the beginning of a new astrological year

Kyiv • UNN

 207722 views

The Spring Equinox marks the beginning of the astrological year, a time of balance and awakening. The energy of the equinox should be used for cleansing, planning and harmony.

The Spring Equinox – the beginning of a new astrological year

The spring equinox is a magical moment of balance, when day and night are equal, and nature awakens to new life. It is on this day that the Sun enters the first degree of Aries, marking the beginning of a new astrological cycle. This is a kind of astrological New Year, a time of renewal, new beginnings and awareness of one's goals. What this period will bring - said professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko.

Astrological significance of the equinox

The entry of the Sun into Aries symbolizes the beginning of a new life stage. This is the energy of action, strength and initiative. All signs of the Zodiac feel this impulse of renewal, but it affects Aries, Libra, Cancer and Capricorn the most.

This period is ideal for:

  • setting new goals and plans;
    • starting important things;
      • energy cleansing and rebooting.

        Spring equinox in ethnic traditions

        The equinox has long been celebrated by different peoples. In Slavic culture, it was the holiday of Yarila, dedicated to the Sun, renewal and fertility. People lit cleansing fires, baked ritual cakes and greeted the sunrise.

        In the Persian tradition, the equinox marks Nowruz - a holiday of renewal and harmony. A festive table is prepared with seven symbolic elements (grain, eggs, greens, candles, etc.), symbolizing life, abundance and purity.

        How to use the energy of the equinox?

        1. Perform a cleansing ritual - remove the unnecessary, clear the space and thoughts.
          1. Light a candle or make a symbolic wish.
            1. Make a list of new goals for the year.
              1. Go out into nature, feel the balance of day and night.

                The spring equinox is a door to a new astrological year, a time of renewal and the first steps towards dreams. Use this powerful moment to tune your life to harmony and development! Let's meet the new cycle together with the Sun!

                - Bazilenko said.

                Spring Equinox 2025: The Beginning of a New Astrological Year and Global Trends

                The spring equinox is the moment when the Sun enters the first degree of Aries, marking the beginning of a new astrological year. This year will have unique features, as the equinox will take place between two eclipses, which will enhance its fateful influence. This will be a point of great change, capable of launching a chain of events that will radically affect the whole world.

                Astrological forecast for the year: what does the sky have in store for us?

                Sun in conjunction with Neptune - a year of spiritual awakening and secrets

                One of the main features of this year will be the conjunction of the Sun with Neptune. This may mean:

                1. Spiritual growth and creative upswing. In 2025, unique works of art, breakthroughs in cinema, music, literature and fine arts may appear.
                  1. Development of pharmaceuticals, medicine and psychology. Discoveries in the field of medicine, alternative medicine and new methods of treating mental disorders.
                    1. Increased secrecy and hidden influences. Political events will be unobvious, many decisions will be made behind the scenes. The information space will be filled with conflicting versions of events.

                      The influence of the stellium of planets: Saturn, retrograde Mercury and Venus

                      The Sun and Neptune will be part of the stellium of planets, including Saturn, retrograde Mercury and retrograde Venus. This indicates long-term processes that will affect the information and financial spheres:

                      1. Restriction of freedom of speech. The media will have an even greater impact on public opinion, new censorship measures and manipulations are possible.
                        1. Financial instability. Inflation, currency fluctuations, economic crises and even trade wars may become a reality. It is important to be careful with your finances and avoid risky investments.

                          Powerful aspects of Mars and Pluto - a chance for peace?

                          Despite all the tension of the year, there are good astrological indicators. Mars and Pluto, which traditionally symbolize war and aggression, in 2025 form harmonious aspects to the Sun and the stellium of planets. This means that:

                          1. There is a chance for diplomatic negotiations and the cessation of military conflicts. Important agreements on peaceful settlement may be concluded during the year.
                            1. The year will bring new alliances and strategic agreements between countries.

                              How to use the energy of this year to your advantage?

                              Develop intuition and work on your inner state. 2025 will be positive for those who are engaged in psychology, spiritual development and self-knowledge.

                              Be economically prudent. Do not make risky financial investments, do not spend money unnecessarily.

                              Act thoughtfully, using logic and intuition. It is important not to panic and not to follow chaotic news.

                              Summary

                              2025 is a time of great change and opportunity. It will bring new discoveries in art, science, medicine and psychology, but at the same time will be full of secrets, uncertainty and financial challenges. The best in this year will be those who rely on their inner balance, develop intuition and wisely use their resources.

                              "May this astrological New Year be a time of growth, harmony and great opportunities for you!", - Bazilenko wished.

                              Lilia Podolyak

                              Lilia Podolyak

                              SocietyPublications
