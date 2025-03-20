The Spring Equinox – the beginning of a new astrological year
Kyiv • UNN
The Spring Equinox marks the beginning of the astrological year, a time of balance and awakening. The energy of the equinox should be used for cleansing, planning and harmony.
The spring equinox is a magical moment of balance, when day and night are equal, and nature awakens to new life. It is on this day that the Sun enters the first degree of Aries, marking the beginning of a new astrological cycle. This is a kind of astrological New Year, a time of renewal, new beginnings and awareness of one's goals. What this period will bring - said professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko.
Astrological significance of the equinox
The entry of the Sun into Aries symbolizes the beginning of a new life stage. This is the energy of action, strength and initiative. All signs of the Zodiac feel this impulse of renewal, but it affects Aries, Libra, Cancer and Capricorn the most.
This period is ideal for:
- setting new goals and plans;
- starting important things;
- energy cleansing and rebooting.
Spring equinox in ethnic traditions
The equinox has long been celebrated by different peoples. In Slavic culture, it was the holiday of Yarila, dedicated to the Sun, renewal and fertility. People lit cleansing fires, baked ritual cakes and greeted the sunrise.
In the Persian tradition, the equinox marks Nowruz - a holiday of renewal and harmony. A festive table is prepared with seven symbolic elements (grain, eggs, greens, candles, etc.), symbolizing life, abundance and purity.
How to use the energy of the equinox?
- Perform a cleansing ritual - remove the unnecessary, clear the space and thoughts.
- Light a candle or make a symbolic wish.
- Make a list of new goals for the year.
- Go out into nature, feel the balance of day and night.
The spring equinox is a door to a new astrological year, a time of renewal and the first steps towards dreams. Use this powerful moment to tune your life to harmony and development! Let's meet the new cycle together with the Sun!
Spring Equinox 2025: The Beginning of a New Astrological Year and Global Trends
The spring equinox is the moment when the Sun enters the first degree of Aries, marking the beginning of a new astrological year. This year will have unique features, as the equinox will take place between two eclipses, which will enhance its fateful influence. This will be a point of great change, capable of launching a chain of events that will radically affect the whole world.
Astrological forecast for the year: what does the sky have in store for us?
Sun in conjunction with Neptune - a year of spiritual awakening and secrets
One of the main features of this year will be the conjunction of the Sun with Neptune. This may mean:
- Spiritual growth and creative upswing. In 2025, unique works of art, breakthroughs in cinema, music, literature and fine arts may appear.
- Development of pharmaceuticals, medicine and psychology. Discoveries in the field of medicine, alternative medicine and new methods of treating mental disorders.
- Increased secrecy and hidden influences. Political events will be unobvious, many decisions will be made behind the scenes. The information space will be filled with conflicting versions of events.
The influence of the stellium of planets: Saturn, retrograde Mercury and Venus
The Sun and Neptune will be part of the stellium of planets, including Saturn, retrograde Mercury and retrograde Venus. This indicates long-term processes that will affect the information and financial spheres:
- Restriction of freedom of speech. The media will have an even greater impact on public opinion, new censorship measures and manipulations are possible.
- Financial instability. Inflation, currency fluctuations, economic crises and even trade wars may become a reality. It is important to be careful with your finances and avoid risky investments.
Powerful aspects of Mars and Pluto - a chance for peace?
Despite all the tension of the year, there are good astrological indicators. Mars and Pluto, which traditionally symbolize war and aggression, in 2025 form harmonious aspects to the Sun and the stellium of planets. This means that:
- There is a chance for diplomatic negotiations and the cessation of military conflicts. Important agreements on peaceful settlement may be concluded during the year.
- The year will bring new alliances and strategic agreements between countries.
How to use the energy of this year to your advantage?
Develop intuition and work on your inner state. 2025 will be positive for those who are engaged in psychology, spiritual development and self-knowledge.
Be economically prudent. Do not make risky financial investments, do not spend money unnecessarily.
Act thoughtfully, using logic and intuition. It is important not to panic and not to follow chaotic news.
Summary
2025 is a time of great change and opportunity. It will bring new discoveries in art, science, medicine and psychology, but at the same time will be full of secrets, uncertainty and financial challenges. The best in this year will be those who rely on their inner balance, develop intuition and wisely use their resources.
"May this astrological New Year be a time of growth, harmony and great opportunities for you!", - Bazilenko wished.