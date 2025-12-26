US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US offered Ukraine 15-year security guarantees, but Ukraine wants a longer term. Zelenskyy said this in a comment to Axios, as reported by UNN.

"I think we need more than 15 years," Zelenskyy said, adding that he would consider it a "great success" if Trump agreed to this during their meeting.

The President emphasized that both the US and Ukraine would submit security guarantees for ratification to their legislative bodies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss documents related to security guarantees for Ukraine.