Menu
US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

President Zelenskyy announced that the US has offered Ukraine 15-year security guarantees, but Ukraine seeks a longer term. He would consider it a success if Trump agrees to this during their meeting.

US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US offered Ukraine 15-year security guarantees, but Ukraine wants a longer term. Zelenskyy said this in a comment to Axios, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy stated, the US offered Ukraine 15-year security guarantees.

"I think we need more than 15 years," Zelenskyy said, adding that he would consider it a "great success" if Trump agreed to this during their meeting.

The President emphasized that both the US and Ukraine would submit security guarantees for ratification to their legislative bodies.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss documents related to security guarantees for Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine